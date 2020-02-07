Xiaomi has added a new accessory to its portfolio – a 65W universal Type-C charger that can juice up a wide range of devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, a Nintendo Switch, and other compatible gaming equipment. Officially listed under the name Xiaomi Type-C Power Adapter 65W, it is claimed to be 27 percent smaller than its predecessor and can fully charge the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 1 hours and 50 minutes. The charging accessory has retractable pins for convenience, and can provide a power of 18W to charge the iPhone 11 at a 50 percent higher output compared to the stand 5V/1A adapter.

The Xiaomi Type-C Power Adapter 65W is priced at CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,300) and is now up for grabs via the official Mi online store in China. It comes clad in a white shell with a single USB Type-C outlet. The outer covering is said to be flame resistant, while the internals include high precision resistant capacitor sensors to identify different devices in order to charge them at an optimal rate without jeopardising safety. For those who want more versatility, the company also offers the Xiaomi USB Charger 65W Fast Charge Version (2A1C) that features two USB Type-A and a USB Type-C port for charging multiple devices simultaneously.

List of laptops compatible with Xiaomi's new 65W universal Type-C charger

As for charging speed, the Xiaomi Type-C Power Adapter 65W can charge the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 1 hour and 50 minutes, and will take around 2 hours and 25 minutes to fully juice up the 15-inch Mi Notebook Pro laptop. Coming to phones, it can fully charge the Redmi K20 Pro in 1 hour and 40 minutes, the iPhone 11 in 1 hour and 50 minutes, the iPad Pro in 2 hours and 28 minutes, and the Nintendo Switch in 2 hours and 55 minutes. As for laptops, it is compatible with notebooks from brands such as HP, Lenovo, Apple, Dell, Samsung, Razer, and Asus among others.