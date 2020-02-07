Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Launches 65W Universal Type-C Charger for Smartphones and Laptops

Xiaomi Type C Power Adapter 65W is priced at CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,300) and is available from its official online store.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 14:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Launches 65W Universal Type-C Charger for Smartphones and Laptops

Xiaomi Type C Power Adapter 65W can also charge a Nintendo Switch

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Type C Power Adapter 65W has a flame-resistant case
  • It can juice up phones, laptops, tablets, and gaming devices
  • Xiaomi also offers a pricier variant that has more ports

Xiaomi has added a new accessory to its portfolio – a 65W universal Type-C charger that can juice up a wide range of devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, a Nintendo Switch, and other compatible gaming equipment. Officially listed under the name Xiaomi Type-C Power Adapter 65W, it is claimed to be 27 percent smaller than its predecessor and can fully charge the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 1 hours and 50 minutes. The charging accessory has retractable pins for convenience, and can provide a power of 18W to charge the iPhone 11 at a 50 percent higher output compared to the stand 5V/1A adapter.

The Xiaomi Type-C Power Adapter 65W is priced at CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,300) and is now up for grabs via the official Mi online store in China. It comes clad in a white shell with a single USB Type-C outlet. The outer covering is said to be flame resistant, while the internals include high precision resistant capacitor sensors to identify different devices in order to charge them at an optimal rate without jeopardising safety. For those who want more versatility, the company also offers the Xiaomi USB Charger 65W Fast Charge Version (2A1C) that features two USB Type-A and a USB Type-C port for charging multiple devices simultaneously.

65w charging compatibility Xiaomi 65W universal charger

List of laptops compatible with Xiaomi's new 65W universal Type-C charger

 

As for charging speed, the Xiaomi Type-C Power Adapter 65W can charge the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 1 hour and 50 minutes, and will take around 2 hours and 25 minutes to fully juice up the 15-inch Mi Notebook Pro laptop. Coming to phones, it can fully charge the Redmi K20 Pro in 1 hour and 40 minutes, the iPhone 11 in 1 hour and 50 minutes, the iPad Pro in 2 hours and 28 minutes, and the Nintendo Switch in 2 hours and 55 minutes. As for laptops, it is compatible with notebooks from brands such as HP, Lenovo, Apple, Dell, Samsung, Razer, and Asus among others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 65W Type C Universal Charger, Xiaomi Type C Power Adapter 65W
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Motorola Razr 2019 Durability Test Lasts Four Hours, Hinge Sees Signs of Damage in 27,000 Folds

Related Stories

Xiaomi Launches 65W Universal Type-C Charger for Smartphones and Laptops
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. Google Play Store Removes 24 ‘Dangerous’ Apps With Millions of Downloads
  3. Guess What Salary Steve Wozniak Draws From Apple?
  4. Poco X2 Review
  5. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  6. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  7. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  9. How to Turn Off Autoplay Previews on Netflix
  10. Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras to Be Launched Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Launches 65W Universal Type-C Charger for Smartphones and Laptops
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Durability Test Lasts Four Hours, Hinge Sees Signs of Damage in 27,000 Folds
  3. Knives Out 2: Sequel Officially Announced for Rian Johnson’s Whodunnit Movie
  4. First Supermoon of 2020 Will Appear This Weekend: How to Watch Live, Timings
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Tipped to Employ Special Fibres Inside Hinge for Dust Protection
  6. Google Play Store Removes 24 ‘Dangerous’ Malware-Filled Apps With 382 Million Cumulative Downloads
  7. WhatsApp Pay to Begin Phased Rollout in India, Receives NPCI Licence: Report
  8. Taj Mahal 1989 Trailer: This Valentine’s Day, Netflix Presents Lucknow Love Stories Through the Ages
  9. Elon Musk Taunts WhatsApp, Says the Platform Comes With Free Phone Hacking Risk
  10. Pinterest Says It Now Has 335 Million Monthly Active Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.