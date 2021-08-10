Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Leads 5G Android Phone Shipments Globally, Captures 26 Percent Market in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics

Xiaomi Leads 5G Android Phone Shipments Globally, Captures 26 Percent Market in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics

Xiaomi captured a share of 26 percent in the overall 5G Android phone market worldwide, according to Strategy Analytics.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 August 2021 18:26 IST
Xiaomi Leads 5G Android Phone Shipments Globally, Captures 26 Percent Market in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi cumulatively shipped 70 million 5G phones over the past nine quarters

Highlights
  • Xiaomi topped 5G Android phone worldwide market in Q2 2021
  • Huawei remained the cumulative 5G phone leader among other players
  • Lenovo-Motorola saw the most year-on-year growth in Q2

Xiaomi topped the 5G Android phone shipments globally in the second quarter of 2021, according to an analyst firm. The Chinese company brought a list of 5G phones to the market in its Mi- and Redmi-series in the last few months to take on the competition. The launch of new 5G phones seems to have helped Xiaomi take on the likes of its homegrown competitor BBK Electronics that has an army of smartphone subsidiaries including Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus. Xiaomi's growth could also be a caution for Samsung that had gained early attention in 5G Android phone market worldwide.

Citing its latest research, Strategy Analytics said that Xiaomi captured a share of 26 percent in the overall 5G Android phone shipments worldwide. The Beijing-headquartered company shipped 24.3 million units of the total 95 million 5G Android phones shipped globally in the second quarter of 2021, according to the firm.

“Over the past nine quarters, Xiaomi has cumulatively shipped 70 million 5G smartphones,” said Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics. “Xiaomi's performance places it closely behind Samsung, which has shipped an impressive 77 million 5G smartphones worldwide over the previous 10 quarters.”

Hyers added by saying that Samsung shipped the world's first 5G smartphones beginning in the first quarter of 2019.

With the increase in the number of shipments, Xiaomi registered a year-on-year growth of 452 percent in the second quarter. A recent report by Counterpoint showed that the company, which started selling phones exactly ten years back in August 2011, also emerged as the number one smartphone brand in global monthly smartphone sales (sell-through) volumes in June.

Although Xiaomi continued to take on the competition, Huawei remained the cumulative 5G phone leader among Android vendors, according to Strategy Analytics. The company shipped 95 million 5G phones worldwide over the past nine quarters. However, the US sanctions have resulted in a significant drop in its shipment volumes and that collapse has “opened the door” for other Chinese vendors including Lenovo-Motorola, Realme, Oppo, and Honor, Strategy Analytics Associate Director Ville-Petteri Ukonaho said.

Xiaomi was followed by Vivo that managed to capture an 18.5 percent share of the 5G Android phone shipments worldwide in the second quarter. It shipped 17.5 million units during the quarter to rank second in the market.

Vivo sibling Oppo came third with a share of 17.9 percent, followed by Samsung and Realme that both captured 16.5 and 5.9 percent market share, respectively.

In terms of year-on-year growth, Strategy Analytics said that Lenovo-Motorola was the leader with its shipments hitting a whopping 3,480 percent annually in the second quarter. The amalgamation of Lenovo and Motorola, however, had a volume of 1.8 million shipments for the quarter alone.

Realme ranked second in annual growth with 1,773 percent year-on-year increase in volumes in the second quarter of the year, followed by OnePlus that ranked third with its shipments volume growing 877 percent annually.

Top 5 smartphone vendors in 5G Android market globally in Q2 2021

Smartphone vendor Shipments (in million) Market share Year-on-Year growth Cumulative shipments growth since Q1 2019
Xiaomi 24.3 25.7% 452% 70.4
Vivo 17.5 18.5% 218% 66.8
Oppo 16.9 17.9% 231% 67.5
Samsung 15.6 16.5% 126% 76.5
Realme 5.6 5.9% 1773% 12.9

 

Honor — the company that parted ways with Huawei in November — shipped 6.5 million 5G phones in the last two quarters, Strategy Analytics reported. The company notably started its 5G phone shipments mid-way through the first quarter of 2021.

“Lenovo-Motorola, Realme, OnePlus and Honor, are well-positioned for strong growth in the second half of 2021 and in 2022, as they focus on markets and segment such as mid-tier 5G smartphones not fully dominated by their larger peers,” said Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Last month, a report by consulting firm Kantar showed that demand of 5G phones has grown significantly among customers. That report indicated that over two-thirds of customers in major markets planning to purchase a new smartphone in the next six months prefer getting a 5G model.

Having said that, major markets including India are yet to see the rollout of 5G. Companies including Apple have also just started their journey in the 5G market. It is, therefore, too early to judge whether the next generation of cellular technology would be able to gain more traction over 4G LTE in the worldwide markets and what benefits it would eventually enable for customers — beyond giving faster Internet speeds to access Web services.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Honor, Huawei, 5G Android phone market, 5G Android phone, 5G, Strategy Analytics
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Cryptocurrency Bear Market: What Should a Smart Investor Do?

Related Stories

Xiaomi Leads 5G Android Phone Shipments Globally, Captures 26 Percent Market in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  3. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A03s Price, Colour Options Surface Online
  5. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  6. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  7. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  10. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. AMC Theatres Jumps On to the Bitcoin Bandwagon, Will Accept Cryptocurrency for Movie Tickets
  2. Spotify Offering 3 Additional Months for Free With 6-Month Premium Plan Till August 15
  3. Xiaomi Leads 5G Android Phone Shipments Globally, Captures 26 Percent Market in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics
  4. Google Titan Security Keys For Two-Factor Authentication With NFC Launched: Price, Features
  5. Asus ROG Phone 5s Specifications Tipped; May Come With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, Up to 18GB RAM
  6. TikTok Surpassed Facebook to Become Most Downloaded App Worldwide in 2020: Nikkei Asia
  7. Amazon to Pay US Shoppers Hurt by Others' Products, Does Not Admit Liability
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series to Be Powered by New Exynos W920 SoC With Embedded 4G LTE Modem
  9. Twitter Has 'Prima Facie' Appointed Officials in Compliance With New IT Rules: Centre to Delhi High Court
  10. HP Envy 14 (2021), Envy 15 (2021) With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, Up to 16.5-Hour Battery Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com