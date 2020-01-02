Technology News
loading

Xiaomi to Invest $7 Billion in 5G, AI, and IoT Over Next 5 Years

Lei announced in October the company planned to launch more than 10 5G phone models in 2020.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 15:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi to Invest $7 Billion in 5G, AI, and IoT Over Next 5 Years

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Lei Jun

Lei announced in October the company planned to launch more than 10 5G phone models in 2020

Highlights
  • Lei Jun made the announcement in a letter posted on social media
  • This increases Xiaomi's pledge made last year to invest CNY 10 billion
  • Xiaomi's Internet-enabled products now include smart TVs and rice-cookers

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will invest more than CNY 50 billion ($7.18 billion) in artificial intelligence and fifth-generation Internet technologies over the next five years, as competition in the sector grows. Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun made the announcement in a letter posted on the company's social media account on Thursday, but did not provide specific investment details.

"We need to turn our continuous advantage we have in AIoT and intelligent life into absolute victory in intelligent full scene, and completely cement our king status in the smart era," Lei said, using the acronym for artificial intelligence of things, a reference to a combination of AI and Internet technologies.

The announced investment increases Xiaomi's pledge made last year to invest CNY 10 billion over five years in an "All in AIoT" strategy.

The Beijing-based company started as an affordable cellphone maker but its Internet-enabled products now include smart TVs and rice-cookers.

However, Xiaomi also faces intense competition in its home market from rival Huawei Technologies, which captured a record 42 percent of China's smartphone market in the third quarter at the expense of other local manufacturers and Apple.

Lei announced in October the company planned to launch more than 10 5G phone models in 2020.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lei Jun, Xiaomi, 5G, AI, IoT
CES 2020: LG to Unveil TV That Rolls Down From Ceiling, Report Claims

Related Stories

Xiaomi to Invest $7 Billion in 5G, AI, and IoT Over Next 5 Years
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  3. AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer
  4. Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
  5. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition First Impressions
  6. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India
  7. Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
  8. What TRAI's Revised Cable TV, DTH Rules Mean for Consumers
  9. Oppo F15 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launching on January 16 in India
  10. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Lander Failure
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  2. India to Launch GSAT-30 Communication Satellite on January 17
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure: Expected to launch in 2020 by ISRO
  4. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line
  5. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  6. Nokia 9.2 PureView Rumoured to Launch in Late 2020, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 865 SoC
  7. Xiaomi to Invest $7 Billion in 5G, AI, and IoT Over Next 5 Years
  8. CES 2020: LG to Unveil TV That Rolls Down From Ceiling, Report Claims
  9. Oppo F15 Specifications Teased, 48-Megapixel AI Quad Rear Camera Confirmed Ahead of January 16 Launch
  10. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.