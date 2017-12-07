Xiaomi to Focus on Offline Sales to Boost Its India Business

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday said it is drawing plans to boost its offline sales in India, a key market for the company. Currently, online sales account for 80 percent of the company's mobile phone business.

"At present, about 80 percent of our business is from online sales of mobile phones, but now we want to increase penetration in the offline market to increase our business," Xiaomi India Head (Online Sales) Raghu Reddy told reporters in Indore.

He said Xiaomi will ramp up the number of exclusive stores and other retail sale centres in different cities of the country in the coming days.

Xiaomi saw the first sale of its new budget offering, the Redmi 5A, in India on Thursday. Featuring an 'introductory price' of Rs. 4,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A is being marketed as the 'Desh ka Smartphone', with hopes to take on other entry-level offerings.

The smartphone will be available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. On Mi.com, the company is offering a 12-month free subscription to Hungama Music with the purchase. There's also a Jio offer - Redmi 5A buyers will need to purchase recharges of Rs. 199 for 12 consecutive months to get ten Rs. 100 vouchers, which can be redeemed while buying a recharge pack the next time. The Rs. 199 plan offers 1GB data per day, free local and STD calls as well as 100 SMSes per day, access to Jio apps, and validity of 28 days. To be eligible for the offer, buyers need to purchase the first recharge between December 5, 2017 and November 30, 2018.

Written with inputs from PTI