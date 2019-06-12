Technology News

Xiaomi to Discontinue MIUI Beta Program for Budget Phones, Older Devices

The changes in policy won’t affect the delivery of stable versions of MIUI.

By | Updated: 12 June 2019 15:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi to Discontinue MIUI Beta Program for Budget Phones, Older Devices

Xiaomi’s MIUI is a strong part of the company’s identity and its devices

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is discontinuing the MIUI Beta program for some devices
  • Budget devices and models over a year old won’t get beta support
  • Stable updates for all phones will continue to roll out as before

As is the case with many other Android smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi develops and maintains its own custom overlay, called MIUI. While the overlay is typically available in stable form, Xiaomi does offer beta versions of MIUI to a limited number of users, so as to test new features before refining them and making them available to the general userbase. The company has now changed some policies related to the availability of these beta builds of MIUI for certain smartphones, in order to make its own processes more efficient and ensure better quality control.

According to a post by the MIUI team on the company's official forum for the software, the company will be adopting a new policy for MIUI updates effective July 5, 2019. The development time will be adjusted to one year for beta builds. This means that all phones will only receive beta software builds for a year after release, following which the experimental builds will no longer be worked on by the development team. Additionally, the company will stop developing MIUI beta builds for entry-level Redmi smartphones. It is unclear exactly which Redmi and Mi smartphones will be impacted with this change.

These changes in policy are meant to streamline and improve the efficiency of software development, as well as ensure quality control, according to the post. Users will be able to port back to the stable versions after beta development ends, although this will require the smartphone to be reset with all data wiped. The changes don't affect stable builds, which will continue to receive software updates and Android security patches as per the existing policy and guidelines.

MIUI is a popular overlay for Android, and is part of the reason why Xiaomi has been successful in China and India. Although users do praise MIUI for its feature set, the software has also been criticised for its large number of ads embedded into the user interface. The company has however taken note of the issue, and has started fixing the problem.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI, Android
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

LG's 5G Phones in Doubt as Chip Deal With Qualcomm Set to Expire
2019 iPhone XR to Feature Bigger Battery Than Last Year's Model: Report
Xiaomi to Discontinue MIUI Beta Program for Budget Phones, Older Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  4. Mi 9T Pro Gets Listed by Online Retailer, Revealing Key Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40 With Infinity-O Display, 6GB of RAM Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Launches Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, 6-Axis Sensor
  7. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  8. Nokia 3.2 Review
  9. Google Maps Testing New Feature That Will Make Your Taxi Rides Safer
  10. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 to Support Mobile Payments, Get 6 Strap Colours
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.