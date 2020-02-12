Technology News
Xiaomi to Attend MWC 2020 as Planned, Details Coronavirus Precautions

Facebook along with Cisco have joined the growing list of companies -- including LG, Ericsson, Nvidia, Sony, Amazon, Intel, Vivo, and NTT Docomo deciding not to attend the mobile trade show.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 16:01 IST
Xiaomi to Attend MWC 2020 as Planned, Details Coronavirus Precautions

GSMA has completely banned visitors from China's Hubei province

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has reaffirmed that it will participate at MWC 2020
  • It will also stick to its original schedule
  • GSMA has issued sweeping safeguards due to health concerns

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has reaffirmed that it will participate at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 and will also stick to its original schedule.

"With the continuing spread of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) pneumonia, we would like to inform our fans, media friends, partners and users that the health and safety of everyone is a top priority for all of us at Xiaomi. Also, we will attend Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020 as planned, and launch our latest smartphones as well as a range of smart hardware," the company said.

The company also detailed list of precautions it will take to ensure the safety of its employees and the visitors to its booth.

"We will make sure that all employees travelling from China show no symptoms and will have been out of China for at least 14 calendar days before their arrival in Barcelona for our launch event and MWC. We will make sure all senior executives of the company scheduled to take part in any kind of activities and meetings will have been out of China for at least 14 calendar days prior to our launch event and MWC," the company added.

Recently, Facebook along with Cisco have joined the growing list of companies -- including LG Electronics, Ericsson, Nvidia, Sony, Amazon, now Intel, Vivo, and NTT Docomo deciding not to attend the mobile trade show citing concerns related to the 2019-nCoV.

Additionally, MWC's organiser GSMA has also issued sweeping safeguards over growing concerns of deadly coronavirus.

The GSMA has completely banned visitors from China's Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the epidemic that has so far claimed 1,113 lives.

According to GSMA CEO John Hoffman, all travellers from the province will not be permitted access to the event.

With the rapid spread of the China virus showing no signs of slowing down, the industry watchers have also warned that more companies may avoid the tech event.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MWC 2020
