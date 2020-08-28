Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Unveils Third Generation Under Display Camera Tech, Set for Mass Production in 2021

Xiaomi Unveils Third-Generation Under-Display Camera Tech, Set for Mass Production in 2021

The new technology by Xiaomi uses a proprietary pixel arrangement to hide the selfie camera when it’s not in use.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 August 2020 14:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Unveils Third-Generation Under-Display Camera Tech, Set for Mass Production in 2021

Xiaomi unveiled its third-generation under-display camera tech, to move away from notches and cutouts

Highlights
  • Xiaomi claims that it has improved full-screen effect through new tech
  • The under-display camera tech uses a special circuit design
  • Xiaomi may join others launching under-display camera phones next year

Xiaomi on Friday unveiled its third-generation under-display camera technology that will reach the mass production stage as early as next year. The new development comes over a year after the Chinese company initially showcased its under-display camera technology. Unlike the first-generation that was limited to testing labs and the second iteration that only featured as a prototype, the third-generation under-display camera technology is touted to have mass production potential. It is designed to place the selfie camera under the phone's display, according to the company, without any notch or cutout.

The third-generation under-display camera technology by Xiaomi uses a proprietary pixel arrangement that allows the screen to pass light through the gap area of subpixels. This lets each pixel on the display retain a complete RGB subpixel layout, without sacrificing pixel density. Also, when the camera is turned on, the display based on the in-house technology can disable pixels covering the image sensor to capture photos just like a normal camera.

xiaomi third generation under display camera tech image Xiaomi

Xiaomi's third-generation under-display camera tech is touted to deliver an advanced viewing experience

 

Xiaomi says that it has improved the full-screen effect through the new technology that would eventually help move on from waterdrop-style notches and hole-punch designs and enable an edge-to-edge viewing experience on smartphones.

Alongside optimising the pixel arrangement, Xiaomi has used a special circuit design on its third-generation under-display camera technology to hide various internal components under the RGB subpixels and increase the light transmittance of the under-screen camera area. The company has also developed a new camera algorithm that is aimed to provide an updated photography experience. It is touted to match the imaging performance of conventional selfie cameras.

Xiaomi President Shou Zi Chew shared a video demonstrating the under-display camera technology that could bring a true full-screen experience in the future.

 

Xiaomi isn't the first company to build under-display camera technology as companies including Honor and Oppo are also working on similar developments for some time. However, the Beijing-based company claims that it has achieved a level where it can offer a unified brightness, colour gamut, and colour accuracy across the display.

“Compared with other common solutions on the market, Xiaomi has doubled the number of horizontal and vertical pixels, achieving the same pixel density above the camera as on the rest of the display area,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Though the new technology is still under testing, its mass market debut is set for next year, and could possibly even be seen in Xiaomi's Mi 11 lineup.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi under display camera, under screen camera, under display camera, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Fall Guys Becomes Most Downloaded Game on PlayStation Plus, Sees Over 7 Million Purchases on Steam
Apple AirPods May Switch to Touch Sensors Instead of Force Detection for Control, Patent Application Shows: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi Unveils Third-Generation Under-Display Camera Tech, Set for Mass Production in 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  2. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  3. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  4. Infinix Zero 8 With Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Redmi 9i Said to Launch in India Soon, May Be a Rebranded Redmi 9A
  6. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 3 Launch
  7. Realme 7 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple May Soon Launch Its Own Search Engine to Take on Google: Report
  2. OnePlus ‘Clover’ With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC Launching in the US Soon: Report
  3. Google Assistant Snapshot Feature Gets Voice Command Support, More Updates
  4. MediaTek Pushes for Permission to Supply Huawei After US Curbs
  5. OnePlus Watch Reportedly Listed on IMDA Certification Site, May Launch With OnePlus 8T
  6. Apple AirPods May Switch to Touch Sensors Instead of Force Detection for Control, Patent Application Shows: Report
  7. Xiaomi Unveils Third-Generation Under-Display Camera Tech, Set for Mass Production in 2021
  8. Fall Guys Becomes Most Downloaded Game on PlayStation Plus, Sees Over 7 Million Purchases on Steam
  9. OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
  10. World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com