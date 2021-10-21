Technology News
  Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable With 33W Fast Charging, Fast Data Transfer Support Launched in India

Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable With 33W Fast Charging, Fast Data Transfer Support Launched in India

Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable is priced at Rs. 249.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 October 2021 14:48 IST
Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable With 33W Fast Charging, Fast Data Transfer Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable has a tangle-free and durable design

  • Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable is 100cm (1 metre) in length
  • It supports fast data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps
  • Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable will go on sale soon

Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable was launched in India on Wednesday. The cable is not exactly new as it comes bundled with the Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 charger, but it is now being sold separately too. The 100cm (1 metre) long cable supports 33W fast charging and fast data transfer. The Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable is said to have a tangle-free and durable design. Furthermore, it features multi-layer protection. Xiaomi launched the Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 charger in November 2020.

Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable price in India

The Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable is priced at Rs. 249. Xiaomi mentions in a tweet that the cable's first sale will happen soon and it will be available to purchase through Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Store, Mi Studios, and other offline stores. The SonicCharge 2.0 cable is available in a single White colour option with Orange accents. Xiaomi is offering 6 months of limited warranty with the purchase.

Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable specifications

Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable supports 33W fast charging. The USB Type-C cable also supports fast data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps. As mentioned, the cable is 100cm (1 metre) in length and has a tangle-free and durable design. The cable has a USB Type-A connector on one end and a USB Type-C connector on the other. Xiaomi says the SonicCharge 2.0 Cable has gone through multiple quality tests and has a multi-layer protection.

In July, Xiaomi launched the Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. The 67W charger is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is offered in a sole White colour option. As the name suggests, it supports up to 67W fast charging. It comes with a USB Type-A port on one end and a USB Type-C port on the other.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable With 33W Fast Charging, Fast Data Transfer Support Launched in India
