Xiaomi Shipped Most Smartphones in India in Q1 2021; Sold Over 3 Million Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra Globally

Xiaomi led India smartphone shipments for the 15th consecutive quarter as per market data.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 May 2021 18:32 IST
Mi 11 Ultra is the only Mi 11 series phone available in India

Highlights
  • Xiaomi secured a 27.2 percent market share in India as per IDC
  • Xiaomi launched Mi 11 globally in March
  • Mi 11 Ultra was launched in India in April

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain has shared that the company shipped the most number of smartphones in India in Q1 2021, making it the 15th consecutive quarter in which Xiaomi has been in the lead in the country. Jain cited an IDC report that shows Xiaomi secured 27.2 percent market share in India. Additionally, Xiaomi announced it has sold over 3 million units of the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra globally. The Mi 11 series was launched in China in December last year and then globally in February this year, but the data has been taken from the first four months of 2021.

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that Xiaomi was the leading smartphone vendor in India in the first quarter of this year, according to IDC. This makes it the 15th consecutive quarter the company has stayed on the top. As per the IDC report, Xiaomi captured 27.2 percent market share with 10.4 million units shipped. Though the company's market share in India has come down slightly compared to Q1 last year, shipments have increased from 10.1 million to 10.4 million. Samsung was the second in the list of top 5 smartphones vendors in India with a shipment of 7.3 million units and a 19 percent market. Vivo followed with 6.6 million units and 17.3 percent market share, Oppo with 4.7 million and 12.2 percent market share, and Realme with 4.1 million and 10.7 percent market share.

IDC noted that Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power accounted for 10 percent of Xiaomi's overall shipments in India, while the Mi10i was the leading 5G model in Q1 2021 in the country.

Furthermore, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra seem to be doing quite well globally as the company has shared on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that it has sold over 3 million units of the phones globally. Without disclosing exact units sold of each phone, Xiaomi said that the sales figures have been taken between January 2021 to April 2021 from external sources and third-party retailers. While the Mi 11 launched in China in December last year, the global announcement of the phone took place in February 2021.

The Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, were launched in China in March. Mi 11 starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,400), the Mi 11 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,800), and the Mi 11 Ultra starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,100). Out of the three phones, only the Mi 11 Ultra is available in India for Rs. 69,990.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Striking display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Competent cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Top-heavy design is not for everyone
  • Inconsistent fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Xiaomi Shipped Most Smartphones in India in Q1 2021; Sold Over 3 Million Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra Globally
