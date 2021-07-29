Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Leads India Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2021, Realme Leads 5G Segment: Counterpoint

Counterpoint says Realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with a 23 percent share.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 July 2021 17:14 IST
Xiaomi Leads India Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2021, Realme Leads 5G Segment: Counterpoint

OnePlus led the premium smartphone market (above Rs. 30,000) with a 34 percent share

Highlights
  • Chinese brands held a total of 79 percent share of shipments
  • Xiaomi shipments were driven by Redmi 9, Redmi Note 10 series
  • Realme became the fastest to reach 50 million cumulative shipments

Smartphone shipments in India grew 82 percent year-on-year (YoY) to reach 33 million units in Q2 2021, according to Counterpoint. Xiaomi led the market with a 28.4 percent share of total shipments. The company is said to have registered its highest-ever average selling price (ASP) in a single quarter, and most of its success is attributed to the Redmi range. Samsung captured 18 percent smartphone shipments taking the second spot, while Vivo captured the third spot with 15 percent share. Counterpoint says that India's smartphone market registered its highest-ever shipments in the first half of 2021 despite the challenges thrown in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Counterpoint has released its Q2 2021 smartphone shipment report. While Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo led the smartphone shipments category, Realme became the fastest brand to reach 50 million cumulative smartphone shipments in India. Counterpoint said Realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with a 23 percent share of shipments.

In addition, OnePlus led the premium smartphone shipments (above Rs. 30,000) with a 34 percent share. Counterpoint said that the market declined 14 percent sequentially due to a fall in consumer sentiment during the second COVID-19 wave, but the decline was less than expected due to the resilient nature of the smartphone market.

The analyst firm said that the offline-centric brands got more affected during April and May as consumers could only shop online due to the lockdowns. Brands like Xiaomi and Realme, which are online-centric brands, leveraged its online reach. Chinese brands held a total of 79 percent share of shipments, said the report. Along with the Mi 11 series, the Redmi 9 series and the Redmi Note 10 series drove the shipments for Xiaomi, while online-heavy Galaxy M-series and F-series drove the shipments for Samsung, according to Counterpoint.

Xiaomi captured the top four positions in the top five models list (by units shipped) with the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi 9, out of which the top three models registered more than a million shipments. The Redmi 9A has been the best-selling model for the last three quarters, the report said. Poco, Xiaomi's sub-brand, registered a 480 percent YoY growth in shipments driven by its strong demand in the budget segment.

Counterpoint said that Samsung registered a 25 percent YoY growth. Galaxy M-series and F-series phones contributed 66 percent to shipments in Q2 2021, while the upper mid-tier (Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000) segment was driven by the strong performance of the Samsung Galaxy A32, the Galaxy A52, and the Galaxy F62. Vivo, on the other hand, grew 61 percent YoY and held the third position in Q2 2021. Realme grew 140 percent YoY in Q2 2021 and captured the fourth position in the Indian smartphone market. Oppo came in fifth with a 103 percent YoY growth and a 10 percent market share in Q2 2021.

Apple witnessed a 144 percent YoY growth in Q2 2021, maintaining its leading position in the ultra-premium segment (above Rs. 45,000) with more than 49 percent share. OnePlus grew more than 200 percent YoY in Q2 2021 driven by the OnePlus 9 Series. The brand led the premium market with a 34 percent share.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Good display and speakers
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi 9

Redmi 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Well built
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Mediocre camera performance
  • Bloatware and spam in MIUI
  • Laggy Android experience
  • Not great value
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Pre-installed bloatware, spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Realme, Counterpoint
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Play Protect on Android Failed Against Malware-Detecting Apps From Avast, McAfee, More: AV-Test
Black Widow Out in August on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Related Stories

Xiaomi Leads India Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2021, Realme Leads 5G Segment: Counterpoint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  4. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  5. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  7. Oppo Reno 6 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. Some Kindle Devices Are Set to Lose Internet Access: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Didi Global Considers Going Private to Calm China, Compensate Investor Losses: Report
  2. Gboard Now Suggests Important Parts to Paste From Full Copied Text: Report
  3. Black Widow Out in August on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  4. Xiaomi Leads India Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2021, Realme Leads 5G Segment: Counterpoint
  5. Google Play Protect on Android Failed Against Malware-Detecting Apps From Avast, McAfee, More: AV-Test
  6. Tokyo Olympics 2020: This Is How the Japanese Capital Looks Like From Space While the Games Are Underway
  7. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ TWS Earbuds With ANC, IP54 Build, 7.5 Hours Playtime Launched
  8. Zoook Rocker Color Blast Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker With RGB Lights Launched
  9. Twitter Shop Module Pilot Launched to Allow Users in US to Purchase Directly From Platform
  10. Google Maps for iOS Gets Support for Interactive Widgets to Ease Navigation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com