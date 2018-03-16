Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Smartphone Exchange Offer Comes Online via Mi.com: How the Mi Exchange Offer Works

 
, 16 March 2018
Xiaomi Smartphone Exchange Offer Comes Online via Mi.com: How the Mi Exchange Offer Works

Xiaomi says the Mi Exchange offer will give best value for handsets depending on condition, market value

Highlights

  • Exchange old smartphone with a new Xiaomi handset on Mi.com
  • Offer can be availed using a coupon
  • Phones will be exchanged at the time of delivery

Back in November 2017, Xiaomi had introduced a trade-in programme that allows users to exchange their old smartphones for a new handset. The company had partnered with Cashify to launch the Mi Exchange programme across its Mi Home stores. However, on Thursday, Xiaomi has expanded the program to its website, Mi.com. Under the new offer, users can avail an instant exchange coupon which can be used to replace an old smartphone with a new one. Xiaomi says that the Mi Exchange offer will provide the best exchange value based on the handset's condition and its current market price.

How Xiaomi Mi Exchange offer works

To avail the Xiaomi Mi Exchange offer, go to the dedicated page on Mi.com and select the smartphone that you wish to exchange. Once you accept the exchange value offered by Xiaomi, using the IMEI number, your Mi account will be credited with the exchange value coupon. The coupon that you will receive can be used to buy a new smartphone. To buy a new handset using the coupon, place a new smartphone order and use the exchange value coupon during checkout. Finally, you will have to hand over your old handset at the time of delivery of the new Xiaomi smartphone.

Xiaomi says that if the old smartphone is in working condition and not physically damaged, it can be exchanged. You will have to disable all the screen locks and unlock the accounts for the exchange. Also, the phone you wish to exchange should be in Xiaomi's list. Additionally, the customer can exchange only one device at a time.

Interested buyers should note that the exchange coupon is valid for a time period of 14 days from the time of issuance. Also, it is applicable only on smartphones, so you cannot purchase accessories using the offer.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Exchange program, Mobiles, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Exchange program
Xiaomi Smartphone Exchange Offer Comes Online via Mi.com: How the Mi Exchange Offer Works
 
 

Redmi Note 5
