Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone, codenamed CAS, will have a 108-megapixel camera with 120x zoom, according to reports. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is the brand's first smartphone to sport a 108-megapixel camera, but it looks like it isn't going to be the only one. Reports have surfaced recently hinting that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning on bringing yet another smartphone to the market with a 108-megapixel primary camera, and some other interesting camera features too. The report suggests that Xiaomi has been working on this smartphone from the beginning of 2020. While some leaks about the camera on this upcoming smartphone have surfaced, other key specifications are still unknown.

The report of Xiaomi's second 108-megapixel smartphone surfaced on Xiaomishka, which reveals that the upcoming smartphone is codenamed CAS. The report claims that the zoom capabilities of this new smartphone are higher than others currently in the market — according to the report, the leak of an engineering sample tips 120x Digital Zoom. This is being achieved by using a periscope camera similar to the one tipped for the Mi 10 Youth Edition.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the highest zoom capability at 100x magnification, which Samsung advertises as 100X Space Zoom. The report mentions the optical zoom to be at 12x and that 120x will be what Xiaomi will advertise. This report also mentions that this new CAS smartphone is using a different sensor code-named HM2.

Xiaomishka suggests that this new smartphone will be a part of the new Xiaomi Mi 10 CC series. It is tipped to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC, NFC as well as 5G connectivity. It expects a July launch for this new smartphone.