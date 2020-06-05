Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Smartphone Codenamed CAS to Offer 120x Zoom Support

Xiaomi is working on another phone with a 108-megapixel camera

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 5 June 2020 12:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Smartphone Codenamed CAS to Offer 120x Zoom Support

Mi 10 (above) is Xiaomi's first device in India with a 108-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is working on another 108-megapixel smartphone
  • It is tipped to feature 120x zoom capabilities
  • It is codenamed CAS and is tipped to support 5G

Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone, codenamed CAS, will have a 108-megapixel camera with 120x zoom, according to reports. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is the brand's first smartphone to sport a 108-megapixel camera, but it looks like it isn't going to be the only one. Reports have surfaced recently hinting that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning on bringing yet another smartphone to the market with a 108-megapixel primary camera, and some other interesting camera features too. The report suggests that Xiaomi has been working on this smartphone from the beginning of 2020. While some leaks about the camera on this upcoming smartphone have surfaced, other key specifications are still unknown.

The report of Xiaomi's second 108-megapixel smartphone surfaced on Xiaomishka, which reveals that the upcoming smartphone is codenamed CAS. The report claims that the zoom capabilities of this new smartphone are higher than others currently in the market — according to the report, the leak of an engineering sample tips 120x Digital Zoom. This is being achieved by using a periscope camera similar to the one tipped for the Mi 10 Youth Edition.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the highest zoom capability at 100x magnification, which Samsung advertises as 100X Space Zoom. The report mentions the optical zoom to be at 12x and that 120x will be what Xiaomi will advertise. This report also mentions that this new CAS smartphone is using a different sensor code-named HM2.

Xiaomishka suggests that this new smartphone will be a part of the new Xiaomi Mi 10 CC series. It is tipped to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC, NFC as well as 5G connectivity. It expects a July launch for this new smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon
WandaVision to Resume Filming in July in Los Angeles: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi Smartphone Codenamed CAS to Offer 120x Zoom Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  3. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. BSNL Extends Rs. 499 Broadband Plan Availability to September 9
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Autonomous Vehicles Won't Make Roads Completely Safe, Study Claims
  2. Google Says State-Backed Hackers Targeted Trump, Biden US Presidential Campaigns
  3. Xiaomi Smartphone Codenamed CAS to Offer 120x Zoom Support
  4. WandaVision to Resume Filming in July in Los Angeles: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Nokia 2 V Tella With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Mi Notebook Branding Confirmed, Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Facebook Starts Labelling State-Controlled Media Posts, Will Block Ads
  9. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Listed on Walmart Website
  10. Elon Musk Calls for Breakup of Amazon, Says 'Monopolies Are Wrong'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com