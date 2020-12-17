Technology News
Xiaomi Shipped the Most Smartphones in October in India, Followed by Samsung: IDC

Xiaomi secured 24.8 percent market share, Samsung 20.6 percent, and Vivo 17.8 percent.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 December 2020 18:10 IST
Xiaomi Shipped the Most Smartphones in October in India, Followed by Samsung: IDC

Photo Credit: IDC

Xiaomi saw a 38.1 percent year-on-year growth

Highlights
  • Xiaomi sold most smartphones in October with 24.5 percent market share
  • Samsung was second with 20.6 percent market share
  • Vivo, Realme, and Oppo followed in the top 5 vendors list

Xiaomi shipped 5.5 million smartphones in October, taking the top spot in the Indian smartphone market according to latest data from analysts International Data Corporation (IDC). The Chinese company secured 24.8 percent market share, growing 38.1 percent year-on-year. Samsung was behind Xiaomi with 20.6 percent market share, even though the company also saw a more significant year-on-year growth of 42.2 percent. Overall, the Indian smartphone market grew by 42 percent year-on-year in October, with 21 million units shipped.

IDC released its Indian Monthly Smartphone Tracker that shows Xiaomi shipped 5.5 million units in October this year to secure 24.8 percent market share. In the same month last year, the company had shipped 3.9 million units with 24.7 percent market share. Xiaomi saw a 38.1 percent year-on-year growth in October. In second place, Samsung accounted for 20.6 percent of the market, and shipped 4.5 million units in India, to register a 42.2 percent year-on-year growth.

Next on the list of the top 5 smartphone vendors was Vivo which shipped 3.9 million units in October, compared to 2.9 million units shipped in the same month last year, growing 37.3 percent year-on-year in October shipments. Realme, at number four shipped 3.0 million units registering a significant 48.2 percent growth — the highest among all the brands.

Oppo came fifth with 2.7 million units shipped for a year-on-year growth of 40.2 percent. Other brands account for the remaining 2.4 million units shipped.

The Indian smartphone market grew by 42 percent year-on-year in October as 21 million units were sold in total. IDC states that this growth was due to the increase in online sales and pent up demand from the third quarter of this year. The number of units shipped in India is the highest ever for October and second highest for a single month after the 23 million units that were shipped in September this year.

Online platforms facilitated the majority of smartphone sales with 51 percent, growing 53 percent year-on-year. The report also points out that purchases of low- to mid-range smartphones between $100 (roughly Rs. 7,400) and $200 (roughly Rs. 41,700) grew by 60 percent year-on-year. Apple led the premium segment in India, which grew 16 percent year-on-year in October.

 

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, IDC, International Data Corporation
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
ISRO Successfully Launches CMS-01 Communication Satellite on Board PSLV-C50 Rocket

