Technology News

Xiaomi Says Smartphone Sales Account for 80 Percent of Its India Revenue

By | Updated: 26 April 2019 17:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Says Smartphone Sales Account for 80 Percent of Its India Revenue

Redmi 7

Smartphones continue to be Xiaomi India's major revenue churner - clocking over 80 percent of the topline - in spite of it tasting success in other segments like smart TVs and fitness wearables, a company official said. The company, quoting the latest IDC data, claimed its market share in smart TVs stand at 33.5 percent, making the Chinese smartphone major the leading player in the segment in India, surpassing its South Korean rivals.

"Revenue from smartphones is more than 80 percent for us in India," the official told PTI. 

Realising that smartphones will remain its mainstay business in India, the company has decided to expand its offline presence in a big way, the official said.

"We are aiming to increase our share of offline revenue to 50 percent from about 30 percent now," Xiaomi India Head of Category and Online Sales, Raghu Reddy, said here on the sidelines of the launch of Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7.

He hopes that the rise in offline presence will also help the company get closer to consumers in the non-phone segment, too. With extensive expansion of retail footprint, Xiaomi is looking to sell products through a total of 10,000 touch-points by the end of 2019, adding another format of retail store - Mi Studio. Reddy said Xiaomi's India products are tailor-made keeping in mind the preference of consumers in the country. 

Meanwhile, Mi Smart LED Bulb will go up for sale on Friday through the crowdfunding model on its website. The official said crowdfunding, unlike traditional sales, is meant largely to gauge buyer interest, he said, adding, if there is adequate demand, the company will make the product available on a broader scale.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Smart LED Bulb
Realme RMX1901 With Dual Rear Cameras, Gradient Design Spotted on TENAA
Facebook Breached Canadian Privacy Laws, Watchdogs Say
Xiaomi Says Smartphone Sales Account for 80 Percent of Its India Revenue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  7. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  8. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Cashify Offer Assures 60 Percent Buyback Value
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.