Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Says Planning to Set Up More Manufacturing Plants in India

 
04 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Says Planning to Set Up More Manufacturing Plants in India

Xiaomi India, popular for its smartphone brand, has plans to set up more plants and add capacity to manufacture phone and products in other categories.

The company currently has three manufacturing plants - two for phones in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and one for power banks in Noida, its Vice-President Manu Jain told reporters in Hyderabad.

"We are definitely exploring. We want to add more capacity. We want to set up more plants, not just for phones, even for other categories like Mi-band. There are many other categories...," he said.

From July 2014 to the beginning of this year, the company has invested more than Rs. 3,000 crores in the country, Jain said.

The company is making fresh investments as more factories, service centres, R&D centre are being set up, he said. The investment figures would be known by this year-end.

Xiaomi claimed it is the number one smartphone vendor in India, as per IDC's latest Quarterly Smartphone Tracker, Q3 2017.

With a market share of 23.5 percent and having shipped 9.2 million smartphones in the quarter, it has become the fastest growing smartphone brand in India, the company said.

Jain, meanwhile, allayed fears over the security of the Xiaomi phones.

"We don't collect any user data. Not at all. We provide some Internet services...which means the user has to say, yes I want to use them. Even when the consumer opting these services, the data is sent to servers, they are fully encrypted. There is no security risk".

Xiaomi on Monday launched Redmi 5A in Hyderabad.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India
Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro with 18:9 Display, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi Says Planning to Set Up More Manufacturing Plants in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Zoomcar
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Unveiled Ahead of Launch With 18:9 Displays
  2. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition to Go on Sale in India on December 15
  3. The Best Web Browsers You Can Use on Android Right Now
  4. Freedom 251 Maker Resurfaces, Still Upbeat on Delivering Handsets
  5. Vodafone Unveils 5 New Super Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data Benefits
  6. Redmi 5A in India, Google's Data Saving App, and More News This Week
  7. Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro with Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Feature That Lets Group Admins Restrict Members
  9. iOS 11.2 Debuts with Apple Pay Cash, Fixes Date Crashing Bug
  10. Redmi 5A vs Bharat 5 vs Nokia 2: Price in India, Specifications Compared
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.