Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Says 80 Percent of Supply Chain Operational Ahead of 5G Phone Launch

Xiaomi plans to launch a new flagship 5G smartphone, the Redmi K30 Pro, on March 24.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 March 2020 20:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Says 80 Percent of Supply Chain Operational Ahead of 5G Phone Launch

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun unveiled the new line of devices via an online event last month

Highlights
  • Xiaomi had resumed operations for over 80 percent of its supply chain
  • The company said February had been a challenging month
  • Xiaomi reopened over 1,000 stores across China

China's Xiaomi had resumed operations for over 80 percent of its supply chain as of Thursday in the wake of the country's coronavirus outbreak, the company's president said.

Wang Xiang told an online media briefing that the company was still very confident in the European market as the virus situation there, while severe, was temporary.

Xiaomi said February had been a challenging month for it as its factories and offices struggled with various requirements for resuming operations.

Wang said that as of Thursday the company had reopened over 1,000 stores across China.

The company plans to launch a new flagship 5G smartphone, the Redmi K30 Pro, at a virtual press conference on March 24.

CEO Lei Jun unveiled the new line of devices via an online event last month.

Smartphone brands struggled in February as the coronavirus caused much of China to go into lockdown.

Mobile phone brands sold a total of 6.34 million devices in China, down 54.7 percent from 14 million in the same month last year, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Olympic Edition With Matte Gold Colour Launched: Price, Specifications
Oppo A12 Spotted on IMDA Certification Website With 4G Support, Might Launch Soon

Related Stories

Xiaomi Says 80 Percent of Supply Chain Operational Ahead of 5G Phone Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  3. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68 Build Goes Official
  9. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  10. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Says 80 Percent of Supply Chain Operational Ahead of 5G Phone Launch
  2. COVID-19: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers to Make Ventilators
  3. Coronavirus Special Hacking Services Detected on Dark Net: Check Point
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Update Rolling Out In India, Promises Improved Camera Performance
  5. iPad Pro 2020 Beats Last-Generation on Graphics, Features 6GB RAM, AnTuTu Benchmark Tips
  6. Android 11 Developer Preview 2 Name-Drops Google’s Fast Share File Transfer Feature
  7. Realme C3 A.15 Update Brings Improved Camera, Minor Bug Fixes
  8. TikTok Relies on WHO, Indian State Police Departments to Offer Accurate Coronavirus Information to Users
  9. Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition Now Live With Free Demos of Over 40 Indie Games
  10. iPad Pro 2020 Comes With 6GB RAM Across All Variants, Houses U1 Ultra-Wideband Chip: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.