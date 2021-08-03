Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Becomes Number 1 Smartphone Vendor in Europe, Overtakes Samsung in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics

Xiaomi Becomes Number 1 Smartphone Vendor in Europe, Overtakes Samsung in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics

Xiaomi shipped a record 12.7 million smartphone units in Europe in the second quarter, Strategy Analytics reports.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 August 2021 15:06 IST
Xiaomi Becomes Number 1 Smartphone Vendor in Europe, Overtakes Samsung in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics

Photo Credit: Reuters

Xiaomi has started leading the smartphone market in Europe

Highlights
  • Xiaomi managed to capture a market share of 25.3 percent in Europe
  • Strategy Analytics reveals Samsung’s shipments declined year-on-year
  • Oppo and Realme saw massive year-on-year growth in Europe in Q2

Xiaomi has emerged as the number one smartphone vendor in Europe, as per the data shared by analyst firm Strategy Analytics. The Chinese company is said to have surpassed Samsung in terms of smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2021 to become the market leader. Strategy Analytics noted that smartphone shipments in Europe grew 14 percent year-on-year to 50.1 million units in the quarter. Apple, Oppo, and Realme feature in the top-five vendors list — in that order — after Xiaomi and Samsung.

According to the report by Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi shipped a record 12.7 million smartphone units in Europe in the second quarter that resulted in its market share of 25.3 percent. The firm said that the vendor saw high demand in countries including Russia, Ukraine, Spain, and Italy.

In addition to the European market, Xiaomi has continued to grow in global smartphone shipments. A recent report by IDC said that the Beijing-based company overtook Apple and came second in worldwide smartphone shipments in the second quarter.

Unlike Xiaomi, Strategy Analytics' report shows that Samsung shipments declined seven percent year-on-year to 12 million units in the second quarter. The South Korean giant, however, continued its strong grip in the continent, with a 24 percent market share.

“Samsung is performing well with new 5G models from the Galaxy A series, but it faces increasing competition from Apple in the high-end and the Chinese vendors in the low-end, and it has failed to take full advantage of Huawei's demise in Europe,” Strategy Analytics noted.

After Samsung, Apple came third in the top five smartphone shipments list. The iPhone maker saw 15.7 percent year-on-year growth in Europe in the second quarter. Its estimated shipment of 9.6 million iPhone models helped the company grab a market share of 19.2 percent. The iPhone 12 series is believed to have attracted Apple fans in the region, who were overdue to replace their aging Apple models.

Oppo and Realme were the two remaining players in the top five list. While Oppo marked a 180 percent year-on-year growth, its sibling Realme received an even stronger year-on-year growth of 1,800 percent. However, both companies weren't able to capture a double-digit market share in Europe.

The data released by Strategy Analytics shows that Oppo captured a 5.6 percent share with 2.8 million smartphone shipments, whereas Realme managed to ship 1.9 million units that helped it acquire a 3.8 percent share.

Top five smartphone vendors in Europe in Q2 2021 (as per Strategy Analytics)

Smartphone vendor Shipments (in million) Market share Year-on-Year growth
Xiaomi 12.7 25.3% +67.1%
Samsung 12.0 24.0% -7.0%
Apple 9.6 19.2% +15.7%
Oppo 2.8 5.6% +180.0%
Realme 1.9 3.8% +1800.0%

 

Overall, smartphone shipments in Europe declined from 59.1 million units in the first quarter to 50.1 million. The dip in the shipments also decreased the year-on-year growth from 24 percent to 14 percent and resulted in a negative quarter-on-quarter growth of minus 15 percent.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Realme, Oppo, Europe, Strategy Analytics, smartphone shipments
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ether Could Outperform Bitcoin With Upgrades, DeFi Usage: Pantera Capital

Related Stories

Xiaomi Becomes Number 1 Smartphone Vendor in Europe, Overtakes Samsung in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops Launched in India
  3. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  4. PM Modi Launches e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution in India
  5. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  8. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  9. e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution to Be Launched in India Today: All Details
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins August 5: Top Deals on Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chat Update Brings Inclusion-Focused Emoji Set With Gender-Neutral Options
  2. iQoo 8 Series to Launch on August 17: What to Expect
  3. Xiaomi Becomes Number 1 Smartphone Vendor in Europe, Overtakes Samsung in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics
  4. Ether Could Outperform Bitcoin With Upgrades, DeFi Usage: Pantera Capital
  5. Twitter Now Lets Users Log In/ Sign Up via Google Account, Apple ID
  6. Jio, MG Motor Partner for Connected Car Solutions in Upcoming SUVs
  7. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Tipped Once Again Ahead of August 11 Launch
  9. Ola Scooter India Launch Set for August 15, Availability Details to Be Announced at Virtual Event
  10. DC’s Blue Beetle Eyes Cobrai Kai Star Xolo Maridueña for Lead Role in HBO Max Movie: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com