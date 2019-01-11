NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Said to Start Development of 'New and Unique' MIUI 11 OS

, 11 January 2019
Photo Credit: MyDrivers

MIUI 11 research and development process has reportedly begun

Highlights

  • MIUI 11 is said to be a 'new and unique OS'
  • The development of the new OS has reportedly begun
  • Product Planning Head Liu Ming kicked off MIUI 11 preparations

Xiaomi has actively been rolling out MIUI 10 to a slew of devices, and now the company has kicked off MIUI 11 preparations as well. At the Xiaomi MIUI Core Experience Annual Meeting, the company reportedly officially confirmed kicking off the MIUI 11 development process. While its features weren't detailed at the event, the Product Planning Department Head, Liu Ming reportedly said that MIUI 11 will be a "new and unique" OS.

MyDrivers reports that Ming kicked off the MIUI 11 development at the event. This means that MIUI 11 will now enter the research and development phase, where new features will be chalked out, tested, and eventually rolled out to several Xiaomi phone users. Based on the PowerPoint slides at the event, the report states that the MIUI 11 was called a "new and unique" OS, compared to MIUI 9 that focused on being fast, and MIUI 10 that focused on AI and a full-screen experience. The report states that the MIUI 11 is expected to bring a refreshing look with many 'humanised functions'.

Some stats about MIUI software system were also shared, more notably about the MIUI 10 that now reportedly supports 40 models of Mi and Redmi series together. Ming also said that the MIUI ecosystem enjoys over 300 million users, and has undergone 402 weeks of development and update.

MIUI 10 was unveiled in June last year, and we can expect the same timeline for the MIUI 11 unveil as well. The MIUI 10 Global ROM update brought along the AI Portrait feature, faster experience over the previous MIUI version, full screen display gestures, new Recents view, and new system sound and ambient noises. Specifically for Indian users, the MIUI 10 came preloaded with new versions of Mi Music, Mi Video, enhanced Browser, and a new quick menu tab for business and service messages.

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: MIUI 11, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
