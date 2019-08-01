Technology News
Xiaomi Tipped to Be Working on Reverse Wireless Charging, Mi Mix 4 May Include the Feature

The latest MIUI beta has strings that suggest Xiaomi is working on reverse wireless charging for an upcoming phone.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 18:43 IST
Xiaomi is working on a new feature

Xiaomi is reportedly working on reverse wireless charging and an upcoming flagship phone is expected integrate the feature. This upcoming phone is speculated to be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 that is already expected to support wireless charging. For those unaware, reverse wireless charging enables the smartphone to charge other compatible devices, just by placing those devices back-to-back. Huawei introduced the feature with its Mate 30 series, and Samsung also brought it with the Galaxy S10 series. Now, if this new development holds any weight, Xiaomi is gearing up to bring the feature to its flagship phone.

XDA Member kackskrz spotted reverse wireless charging strings additions in latest MIUI betas. These strings suggest that there will be a Setting that will help users “use [their] phone to charge other devices wirelessly.” The strings also suggest that the setting will automatically be turned off if the charging doesn't start within 90 seconds to ensure minimal unwanted power drain. The XDA report also says that Xiaomi could introduce the reverse wireless charging feature on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 first.

There's no tangible evidence of this, but the report speculates that the Mi Mix 4 codenamed ‘Hercules' is tipped to support wireless charging, and it could also be possible that the flagship device has reverse charging support. The Mi Mix 4 is also tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and support an in-display fingerprint sensor. The only two phones to support wireless charging in Xiaomi's current portfolio are Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. Now, the Mi Mix 4 seems to be getting ready to join the list, and also be the first to bring reverse charging capabilities.

