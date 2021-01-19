Xiaomi is hosting a Republic Day Sale on its own website Mi.com, along with Flipkart and Amazon in India. The sale will be held from January 20 to January 24. Flipkart VIP, Amazon Prime and Mi VIP Club members can avail early access to the sale starting today. The Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9i will be listed with price cuts. Redmi Smart Band, Mi Smart Band 4, and Mi Watch Revolve will also be up for grabs at discounted prices. The Republic Day sale will see offers and discounts on products like Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi TV Stick, and more.

The company has announced that the Redmi 9i 4GB + 64GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 7,999, instead of the current price tag of Rs. 8,299. Redmi 9 Prime 4GB + 64GB storage model, on the other hand, will be listed with a Rs. 500 discount and will be available for Rs. 9,499.

Coming to the Redmi Note 9 series, the Redmi Note 9 6GB + 128GB storage model will be priced during the Republic Day sale for Rs. 13,999 (discount of Rs. 1,000). The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 13,999, instead of Rs. 15,999, bringing a discount of Rs. 2,000. Similarly, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB storage model will be up for grabs at Rs. 17,499, instead of Rs. 18,499. These phones will be listed with an additional Rs. 2,000 discount upon exchange.

Mi LED Smart TVs will be listed with discount of up to Rs. 1,000 during the Republic Day sale. Mi LED TV 4A Pro (32-inch) will be priced at Rs. 14,499 (Rs. 500 discount), Mi LED TV 4A Pro (43-inch) will be priced at Rs. 23,999 (Rs. 1,000 discount), Mi LED TV 4X (50-inch) will be priced at Rs. 33,999 (Rs. 1,000 discount), and Mi LED TV 4X (55-inch) will be priced at Rs. 38,999 (Rs. 1,000 discount). Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K are available with a discount of Rs. 500 and Rs. 200, and will be priced at Rs. 2,299 and Rs. 3,299, respectively.

Coming to wearables, Mi Smart Band 4 will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,899 (Rs. 400 discount), whereas Mi Watch Revolve will be listed with a Rs. 2,000 discount. The smartwatch can be purchased for only Rs. 8,999 during the sale. The Redmi Smart Band will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,299 instead of Rs. 1,599.

Xiaomi is offering Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C for Rs. 1,999, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 can be bought for Rs. 2,499, and Mi Beard Trimmer 1C can be bought for Rs. 799. Redmi Earbuds S will see a Rs. 300 discount and will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,499.

Other products like Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will be listed with a Rs. 3,000 discount and will be available for Rs. 9,999. Consumers can also avail Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p, Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22), Mi Smart LED Bulb (White), and Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 – all bundled in one package for Rs. 4,198. The products are originally worth Rs 4,597. This bundled offer is only available on Mi.com and Mi Home stores. All the deals can be seen on Mi.com on its dedicated sale page.

