Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More

Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More

Mi Watch Revolve will be listed with a discount of Rs. 2,000 and can be purchased for Rs. 8,999 during the sale.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 January 2021 16:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 64GB) will be up for grabs for Rs. 17,499, instead of Rs. 18,499

Highlights
  • Mi LED TV 4A Pro (32-inch) will be priced at Rs. 14,499
  • Mi Smart Band 4 will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,899
  • Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will be listed with Rs. 3,000 discount

Xiaomi is hosting a Republic Day Sale on its own website Mi.com, along with Flipkart and Amazon in India. The sale will be held from January 20 to January 24. Flipkart VIP, Amazon Prime and Mi VIP Club members can avail early access to the sale starting today. The Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9i will be listed with price cuts. Redmi Smart Band, Mi Smart Band 4, and Mi Watch Revolve will also be up for grabs at discounted prices. The Republic Day sale will see offers and discounts on products like Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi TV Stick, and more.

The company has announced that the Redmi 9i 4GB + 64GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 7,999, instead of the current price tag of Rs. 8,299. Redmi 9 Prime 4GB + 64GB storage model, on the other hand, will be listed with a Rs. 500 discount and will be available for Rs. 9,499.

Coming to the Redmi Note 9 series, the Redmi Note 9 6GB + 128GB storage model will be priced during the Republic Day sale for Rs. 13,999 (discount of Rs. 1,000). The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 13,999, instead of Rs. 15,999, bringing a discount of Rs. 2,000. Similarly, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB storage model will be up for grabs at Rs. 17,499, instead of Rs. 18,499. These phones will be listed with an additional Rs. 2,000 discount upon exchange.

Mi LED Smart TVs will be listed with discount of up to Rs. 1,000 during the Republic Day sale. Mi LED TV 4A Pro (32-inch) will be priced at Rs. 14,499 (Rs. 500 discount), Mi LED TV 4A Pro (43-inch) will be priced at Rs. 23,999 (Rs. 1,000 discount), Mi LED TV 4X (50-inch) will be priced at Rs. 33,999 (Rs. 1,000 discount), and Mi LED TV 4X (55-inch) will be priced at Rs. 38,999 (Rs. 1,000 discount). Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K are available with a discount of Rs. 500 and Rs. 200, and will be priced at Rs. 2,299 and Rs. 3,299, respectively.

Coming to wearables, Mi Smart Band 4 will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,899 (Rs. 400 discount), whereas Mi Watch Revolve will be listed with a Rs. 2,000 discount. The smartwatch can be purchased for only Rs. 8,999 during the sale. The Redmi Smart Band will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,299 instead of Rs. 1,599.

Xiaomi is offering Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C for Rs. 1,999, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 can be bought for Rs. 2,499, and Mi Beard Trimmer 1C can be bought for Rs. 799. Redmi Earbuds S will see a Rs. 300 discount and will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,499.

Other products like Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will be listed with a Rs. 3,000 discount and will be available for Rs. 9,999. Consumers can also avail Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p, Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22), Mi Smart LED Bulb (White), and Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 – all bundled in one package for Rs. 4,198. The products are originally worth Rs 4,597. This bundled offer is only available on Mi.com and Mi Home stores. All the deals can be seen on Mi.com on its dedicated sale page.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Mi Smart Band 4

Mi Smart Band 4

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Accurate activity tracking
  • Vibrant display
  • Swim-proof
  • Custom vibration patterns for notifications
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Proprietary, ill-fitting charger
  • Several tracking features disabled by default
Read detailed Mi Smart Band 4 review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android, iOS Phones
Battery Life (Days) 20
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Accurate tracking
  • Bad
  • Limited smartwatch functionality
  • Single dial size
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review
Strap Color Astral Olive, Cosmic Dust Maroon, Midnight Black, Neptune Blue, Space Black
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Earbuds S, Redmi Smart Band, Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 4, Mi TV Stick, Xiaomi Republic Day Sale, Flipkart, Amazon, Mi LED TV 4A Pro, Mi LED TV 4X, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update

Related Stories

Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
  3. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
  4. Nord N10 Is the First OnePlus Phone to Get January Android Security Patch
  5. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Skullcandy Takes on OnePlus Buds Z With Jib True TWS Earbuds
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Deals and Offers Today
  8. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  9. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. PhonePe Surpasses Google Pay to Become Leading UPI App in December, NPCI Data Reveals
  2. TikTok Parent ByteDance Launches Douyin Pay Mobile Payment Service in China
  3. Xiaomi Republic Day Sale Early Access Begins: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 9 Series, Mi Watch Revolve, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update
  5. Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India
  6. Vivo X60 Pro+ Pre-Bookings Begin, Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera
  7. Realme C20 Price, Specifications Tipped by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch
  8. WhatsApp Asked to Withdraw Changes to Privacy Policy by MeitY
  9. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers, Up to 500 Nits Brightness Launched in India
  10. Vivo Y20G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com