Redmi 5A, Other Mobiles Available With Offers in Xiaomi's Republic Day Sale

 
23 January 2018
Highlights

  • The Republic Day sale will be held from January 24 to January 26
  • Xiaomi Redmi 5A will be available in open sale for Rs. 4,999
  • MobiKwik and Hungama offers are available for buyers

Xiaomi is all set to kick off its Republic Day sale on Mi.com with offers available on mobile phones, audio accessories, power banks, home gadgets, and other non-tech essentials. The Xiaomi sale will be held from Wednesday, January 24 to Friday, January 26. The sale will commence at 12am IST (midnight) on January 24. An open sale for Redmi 5A will be held during the sale period.

Starting with the offers in the sale, users can grab discount coupons at 10am on each day of the sale. There are several discount coupons in denominations of Rs. 50, Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 500, which can be availed once logged in. Additionally, you get flat 30 percent SuperCash up to Rs. 4,000 on payments through MobiKwik. Buyers will also get 3 months of Hungama Play subscription and 12 months of Hungama music subscription.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is available for Rs. 13,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 14,999; the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is available for Rs. 32,999, down from Rs. 35,999; the Mi Max 2 is available starting from Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 13,999; the Redmi Note 4 is available starting from Rs. 9,999; the Redmi 4 is available starting from Rs. 6,999. Other phones in the Redmi series such as the Redmi 5A is available starting from Rs. 4,999, the Redmi Y1 is available starting from Rs. 8,999, and the Redmi Y1 Lite is available starting from Rs. 6,999.

Accessories on sale include the Xiaomi 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i for Rs. 1,499, the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i for Rs. 799, the Mi Band - HRX Edition for Rs. 1,299, the Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic Matte for Rs. 499, the Mi Capsule Earphones for Rs. 799, the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD for Rs. 1,699, the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 for Rs. 1,599, and the Mi Headphones Comfort for Rs. 2,999. There is up to Rs. 200 discount on select smartphone cases and covers.

Home gadgets such as the Mi Router 3C for Rs. 999 and the Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 for Rs. 799 are also available in the Xiaomi Republic Day sale. Non-tech accessories include the Mi Band strap - HRX Edition Blue for Rs. 199, Mi Business Backpack for Rs. 1,299, and the Mi Crewneck T-shirt Black for Rs. 549.

Additionally, the Mi Car Charger is available for Rs. 699, the Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic Black is available for Rs. 899 and the Mi VR Play 2 headset is available for Rs. 1,099.

Further reading: Home Entertainment, India, Laptops, Mobiles, Open Sale, PCs, Xiaomi Republic Day Sale, Xiaomi Sale
