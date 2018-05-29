While Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is expected to launch in India on June 7, the new handset has already reached the Geekbench website to reveal its benchmark performance ahead of the formal debut. The Geekbench listing also highlights some of the key specifications of the model that is likely to be the India version of the Redmi S2 that was launched in China earlier this month. The Redmi S2 notably comes as the "best Redmi selfie phone" and includes an AI Portrait mode. For those unaware, the Redmi S2 price is CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage configuration, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available at CNY 1,299 (around 13,700).

As per the listing on the Geekbench site, which has been uploaded on May 28, the Redmi Y2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has 3GB of RAM. It has also been mentioned that the handset is powered by an octa-core SoC - clocked at 2GHz. If take a look at the specifications of the Redmi S2, we can expect it to be the Snapdragon 625 SoC. Apart from briefly highlighting the key specifications, the Geekbench listing shows that the Redmi Y2 has received a single-core score of 843 and multi-core score of 4,196. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by Fonearena.

The Geekbench site notably specifies the name of the new Xiaomi phone as the Redmi Y2. Considering the previous reports, the handset will essentially be rebranded version of the Redmi S2. Xiaomi in a teaser earlier this month highlighted alphabet "Y" in hashtags #FindYourSelfie and #RealYou to suggest the arrival of a new Redmi Y model, though it specified that the handset will be the "best selfie smartphone". This was the title that has so far been owned by the Redmi S2.

Redmi S2 specifications

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi S2 runs Android-based MIUI 9 and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM, and has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. It also features a soft light flash module. There are two storage options - 32GB and 64GB - that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) via a dedicated slot. Importantly, the Redmi Y1 also has a dedicated microSD card slot to separately give users the space for two SIM cards. Besides, the Redmi S2 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port and packs a 3080mAh battery.