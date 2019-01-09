NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 8,999

, 09 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 8,999

edmi Y2 is available in 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options

Highlights

  • Redmi Y2 3GB RAM option is now available for Rs. 8,999
  • Redmi Y2 4GB RAM option is now available for Rs. 10,999
  • Mi.com and Amazon India have listed exchange offers as well

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has received a permanent price drop of Rs. 1,000. As part of its New Year celebrations, Xiaomi has said that it will make five announcements, and the first was a Redmi 6A all week sale, the second was a Mi A2 price drop, and now the company has announced a new price cut for those who are interested to purchase the Redmi Y2. Both the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants have received a permanent price drop, and the new prices are now live on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home, and partnered offline stores as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India

As part of the newly announced price drop, the Redmi Y2 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 8,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 10,999. To recall, the Redmi Y2 was launched in India at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage model. Recently, the price of the 4GB RAM model was cut to Rs. 11,999. Therefore the effective price cut on both the variants is Rs. 1,000.

The new prices are already reflecting on Amazon India and Mi.com. Amazon has also listed an exchange offer of up to Rs. 7,194, and no-cost EMI options for the Redmi Y2. Mi.com is also offering discount on exchange of old phone, Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and up to 240GB of free data with Airtel, and three-month free subscription of Hungama Music.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options. There is a dual camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that come with a 1.25 micron pixel size and AI-based features. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Super Pixel sensor along with an LED flash, AI Beautify 4.0, and Face Unlock support.

The Redmi Y2 has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an infrared sensor as well as a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,080mAh battery and measures 160.73x77.26x8.1mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3080mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Oppo R15 Pro With 19:9 Display, AI-Backed Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 8,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z to Receive Discounts on Flipkart
  2. Sony HT-S700RF 5.1 Home Cinema Soundbar System Review
  3. Dell Updates G7, G5 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics at CES
  4. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let You Send Up to 30 Audio Files at Once
  5. Xiaomi Launches AirPods Clone 'Mi AirDots Pro' and a New Smart Speaker
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 8,999
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Geekbench Listing Spotted, January 10 Launch Tipped
  9. Samsung Unveils 98-Inch 8K QLED TVs at CES 2019, to Launch This Year
  10. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.