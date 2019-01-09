Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has received a permanent price drop of Rs. 1,000. As part of its New Year celebrations, Xiaomi has said that it will make five announcements, and the first was a Redmi 6A all week sale, the second was a Mi A2 price drop, and now the company has announced a new price cut for those who are interested to purchase the Redmi Y2. Both the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants have received a permanent price drop, and the new prices are now live on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home, and partnered offline stores as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India

As part of the newly announced price drop, the Redmi Y2 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 8,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 10,999. To recall, the Redmi Y2 was launched in India at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage model. Recently, the price of the 4GB RAM model was cut to Rs. 11,999. Therefore the effective price cut on both the variants is Rs. 1,000.

The new prices are already reflecting on Amazon India and Mi.com. Amazon has also listed an exchange offer of up to Rs. 7,194, and no-cost EMI options for the Redmi Y2. Mi.com is also offering discount on exchange of old phone, Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and up to 240GB of free data with Airtel, and three-month free subscription of Hungama Music.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options. There is a dual camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that come with a 1.25 micron pixel size and AI-based features. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Super Pixel sensor along with an LED flash, AI Beautify 4.0, and Face Unlock support.

The Redmi Y2 has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an infrared sensor as well as a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,080mAh battery and measures 160.73x77.26x8.1mm.

