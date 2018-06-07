Xiaomi Redmi Y2, successor to last year's Redmi Y1, has been launched in India on Thursday at an event held in New Delhi. Key highlights of the Redmi Y2 include a vertical dual camera setup at the back, an AI-powered 16-megapixel selfie camera, Face Unlock capabilities, and an 18:9 display. Borrowing specifications and design elements from China's Redmi S2, the Redmi Y2 will be available in India in Dark Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold colour variants. It is also the latest offering in the company youth-centric and selfie-focused Redmi Y-Series of smartphones. To recall, the Redmi Y-Series was launched in India with the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite last year. There is no such series in China, Xiaomi's home country.

Redmi Y2 price in India, launch offers

Redmi Y2 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage model. It will be available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold. The smartphone will be made available on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from June 12, while offline partner stores will get it in a few weeks. A case will be shipped with the box.

In the meanwhile, Redmi Y2 launch offers include a Rs. 500 instant discount on ICICI Bank on credit and debit cards in the first sale. Airtel is also offering a Rs. 1,800 instant cashback to Redmi Y2 buyers, and up to 240GB data free.

Redmi Y2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) runs MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio, pixel density of 269ppi, 450nits maximum brightness, and full screen gestures. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC (up to 2GHz), paired with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Y2 sports a vertically stacked dual camera setup on the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that come with a 1.25 micron pixel size and AI-based capabilities. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie Super Pixel sensor with features such as an LED selfie-light, AI Beautify 4.0, and Face Unlock capabilities. There is 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card - with a dedicated card slot. A 3080mAh battery with claimed "full-day" battery life powers the internals from underneath the hood.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, from behind

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB 2.0. As for sensors, the smartphone gets an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, digital compass, fingerprint sensor (which can be used as a shortcut for taking selfies) on the rear panel, gyroscope, infrared, and a proximity sensor. Dimensions of the Redmi Y2 are 160.73x77.26x8.1mm and weight is 170 grams.