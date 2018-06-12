Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched in India last week, and the smartphone is set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The Redmi Y2 will be available through Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The sale on Amazon India and Mi.com will begin at 12pm IST, and the smartphone will be made available in two variants - 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage options. Key highlights of the Redmi Y2 include a vertical dual camera setup at the back, an AI-powered 16-megapixel selfie camera, Face Unlock capabilities, and an 18:9 display.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review

As mentioned, the smartphone will be available on Amazon India from 12pm IST with offers like Rs. 500 instant discount on purchase with ICICI credit and debit cards. Airtel is offering Redmi Y2 buyers a Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and up to 240GB of free data. The Redmi Y2 is the India-variant of the Redmi S2 launched in China recently.

Redmi Y2 price in India

Redmi Y2 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage model. It will be available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold. While the smartphone will be made available on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from today, offline partner stores will get it in a few weeks. A case will be shipped with the box.

Redmi Y2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) runs MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio, pixel density of 269ppi, 450nits maximum brightness, and full screen gestures. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC (up to 2GHz), paired with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Y2 sports a vertically stacked dual camera setup on the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that come with a 1.25-micron pixel size and AI-based capabilities. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie Super Pixel sensor with features such as an LED selfie-light, AI Beautify 4.0, and Face Unlock capabilities. There is 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage on the smartphone, expandable via microSD card - with a dedicated card slot. A 3080mAh battery with claimed "full-day" battery life powers the internals from underneath the hood.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB 2.0. As for sensors, the smartphone gets an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, digital compass, fingerprint sensor (which can be used as a shortcut for taking selfies) on the rear panel, gyroscope, infrared, and a proximity sensor. Dimensions of the Redmi Y2 are 160.73x77.26x8.1mm and weight is 170 grams.

