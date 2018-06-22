Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving MIUI 9.5.14 Update in India With Bug Fixes, Improved System Stability

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving MIUI 9.5.14 Update in India With Bug Fixes, Improved System Stability

22 June 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving MIUI 9.5.14 Update in India With Bug Fixes, Improved System Stability

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has started receiving MIUI 9.5.14 update
  • The update is rolling out to select users in India
  • It comes as the MIUI Global Beta Stable V9.5.14.0.OEFMIFA

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has started receiving the MIUI 9.5.14 update in India. The update, which is designed to optimise the system performance, is initially rolling out to select users as the MIUI Global Beta Stable V9.5.14.0.OEFMIFA, and if everything is fine for these users, the update will be rolled out publicly. It is available as an over-the-air (OTA) update. Launched earlier this month, the Redmi Y2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based on MIUI 9.5. The handset also includes features such as AI Beautify 4.0 and Face Unlock. Moreover, it is upgradable to MIUI 10 Global ROM that brings AI Portrait mode and is touted to offer faster performance.

As announced through an MIUI forum post, Xiaomi has pushed the MIUI 9.5.14 update to random Redmi Y2 users. The company says that update is available through the OTA channel only. This means it won't be available in the form of downloadable ROM. Nevertheless, you can check its availability manually by going to the Settings > System updates or by using the pre-installed Updater app.

Xiaomi hasn't mentioned any specific release date about the wider roll-out of MIUI 9.5.14. However, it has confirmed through the forum post that the update will be released to all users if the Beta Stable build will perform normally on the Redmi Y2.

While Xiaomi hasn't provided any changelog of the latest update, a forum member has posted a screenshot of the changelog. This confirms that the update is sized at 1.3GB and includes various bug fixes as well as improves overall system stability.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y2 comes with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel Super Pixel sensor on the front with an LED selfie flash and features such as AI Beautify 4.0 and Face Unlock. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3080mAh battery and measures 160.73x77.26x8.1mm.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving MIUI 9.5.14 Update in India With Bug Fixes, Improved System Stability
