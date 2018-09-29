Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is now receiving MIUI 10.0.4 update that brings an improved Portrait mode. The latest maintenance update also improves camera stability and fixes an issue that was affecting the portable hotspot. It comes weeks after Xiaomi released the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for the Redmi Y2. This was the first MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rollout. The Redmi Y2 is the India variant of the Redmi S2 and was launched in June with MIUI 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Its key highlights are the 5.99-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 625 SoC, and 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear cameras.

As confirmed through an announcement on the MIUI forums, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.0.4.0.OEFMIFH build for the Redmi Y2. The latest update isn't as major as the previous MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM. However, it improves background blur for the front-facing camera of the Redmi Y2 to deliver an enhanced selfie-taking experience especially while using the Portrait mode. The smartphone also has received an improved camera stability. Further, the new MIUI 10 update fixes an issue that was affecting the portable hotspot option in the Second space.

The official changelog shows that the MIUI 10.0.4 update for the Redmi Y2 also addresses the problem that could restrict users from unlocking the device after tapping a lock screen notification in MIUI 10. Plus, there is a switch to enable the deletion sound.

Like any other software update, the MIUI 10.0.4 for the Redmi Y2 is rolling out in batches. It may, therefore, take some time to reach every unit. Nevertheless, you can check its availability on your Redmi Y2 by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. You can also look for update's availability on your device through the Updater app.

Alternatively, Xiaomi has provided Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM packages to help you get the new experience instantly. It is recommended to back up your data before beginning the update process.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options. There is a dual camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that come with a 1.25 micron pixel size and AI-based features. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Super Pixel sensor along with an LED flash, AI Beautify 4.0, and Face Unlock support.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review

The Redmi Y2 has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an infrared sensor as well as a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,080mAh battery and measures 160.73x77.26x8.1mm.

Redmi Y2 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB onboard storage model.