Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A to Go on Sale in India Today

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched in India early last month and the next sale for the selfie-centric smartphone is slated for 12pm today on Amazon India. The smartphone will be made available for purchase in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Key highlights of the handset include an 18:9 display, an AI-powered 16-megapixel selfie camera, and Face Unlock capabilities. Apart from the Redmi Y2, the company's Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A smart televisions will also be up for sale on the same online platforms. The TVs will be available in 32-inch HD, 43-inch full-HD, and 55-inch 4K configurations. Notably, Xiaomi's Mi 4th Anniversary sale will also be held on Mi.com from July 10-12.
The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India is Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. Colour variants of the smartphone include Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold. It will be up for purchase on Amazon.in.
Price of the 32-inch HD Mi TV 4 is set at Rs. 13,999, while the 43-inch full-HD Mi TV 4A has been priced at Rs. 22,999. The premium 55-inch 4K Mi TV 4 comes with a price tag of Rs. 44,999. All three models will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12pm on July 10.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y2 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits screen brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the dual rear camera setup gets a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 3080mAh battery under the hood.
Talking about the Mi TV 4, the most premium television offering from Xiaomi in India sports a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) HDR panel and has a total thickness of just about 4.9mm. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. It has a viewing angle of 178-degrees and a response time of 8ms.
On the other hand, the 32-inch Mi TV 4A has an HD (1366x768 pixels) panel and the 43-inch Mi TV 4A has a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. Both come with 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. Xiaomi's AI-equipped PatchWall UI powers all these TVs.
