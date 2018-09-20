Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is being Mesmerising Blue and Stunning Black colour variants in India. The smartphone was launched back in June in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. The new colour options will be available for purchase on Friday. Apart from the new paint job, the new variants of the Redmi Y2 are identical to the original model. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor along with an LED flash. Also, it has a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash at the back. Xiaomi has also provided an 18:9 display and features such as artificial intelligence (AI) powered self-portrait as well as Face Unlock functionality.

As announced by Xiaomi's Redmi India Twitter account, the Redmi Y2 in Mesmerising Blue and Stunning Black colour options will go on sale through Amazon.in and Mi.com at 12 noon on Friday. The new variants are likely soon to reach Mi Home stores and offline retailers as well.

This isn't the first time when Xiaomi has expanded the colour portfolio of its smartphone model. The Chinese company recently brought the Red Colour Edition of the Xiaomi Mi A2. Earlier this month, the company also launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro Red variant that sits alongside its Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications

Except for the new colour options, the new variants have the same specifications of the original Redmi Y2 variants that were launched earlier this year. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options. There is a dual camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that come with a 1.25 micron pixel size and AI-based features. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Super Pixel sensor along with an LED flash, AI Beautify 4.0, and Face Unlock support.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review

The Redmi Y2 has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an infrared sensor as well as a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,080mAh battery and measures 160.73x77.26x8.1mm.

