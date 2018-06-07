The Redmi Y2 India launch event has started, with Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain taking the stage. He has mentioned the Redmi Y1 sales volumes (in percentage) compared to the rivals. This was quickly followed up with the official announcement that Redmi Y2 will be the new phone in the company's portfolio, complete with a 16-megapixel AI camera. This sensor has aperture of f/2.0, comes with AI integration, and has a selfie LED light. There's also Auto HDR, AI portrait selfie, and a Beautify mode that works on 10 aspects while editing the photos. The Redmi Y2 has a 5.99-inch display and will come in three colours - Gold, Dark Grey, and Rose Gold.

Xiaomi is gunning for the popular Vivo V9 and the new Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo with the launch of Redmi Y2. The on-stage presentation claims to show how much better the new Xiaomi phone is compared to the other two models. The rear camera setup consists of the primary 12-megapixel sensor and secondary 5-megapixel sensor. AI-based Face Unlock and fingerprint sensor can be used to unlock the phone; the fingerprint sensor can also be used to take selfies. Running the phone will be a Snapdragon 625 processor, which the company says delivers 37 percent better performance than the Redmi Y1. It will be manufactured in India, feature a dedicated microSD card as well as two SIM card slots, and will ship with a case.

MIUI 10 - the latest version of Xiaomi's custom version of Android - has been confirmed for the Redmi Y2 smartphone, based on Android Oreo. The new MIUI 10 software focuses on speed, design, and sound. The launch is being live streamed on YouTube, and we are at the event too to bring you all the updates in real-time. So keep refreshing this page as we bring the latest updates from the Redmi Y2 India launch event.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India

The Redmi Y2 price in India has been leaked online, to nobody's surprise. The smartphone is said to come in two variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage at Rs. 9,999, and 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. These prices are within the price bracket of the company's popular Redmi Note 5, and just Rs. 1,000 more than the respective Redmi Y1 variants. It will be an Amazon-exclusive in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications

As mentioned above, the Redmi S2 is expected to be branded as the Redmi Y2 in India. Therefore, it is likely to have dual-SIM (Nano) configuration and Android-based MIUI 9 software, and a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, and has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Also, the storage options in the handset are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) via a dedicated slot. The Redmi S2 also has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port and packs a 3080mAh battery.