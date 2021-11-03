Technology News
Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones With Snapdragon 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch Soon

Xiaomi's two new Snapdragon 870 SoC powered smartphones could have Xiaomi and Redmi branding.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 November 2021 15:50 IST
Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones With Snapdragon 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch Soon

Xiaomi's Snapdragon 870 SoC powered smartphone is thought to have been spotted on the 3C site

Highlights
  • Leaked specifications include JBL speakers and a 120Hz display
  • Both smartphones will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • 3C listing hints at 67W fast charging support, 5G connectivity

Xiaomi is reportedly developing two smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. As per a report, one smartphone will be branded as Xiaomi and the second one could be a Redmi-branded smartphone. The new upcoming smartphones are said to come equipped with 5G connectivity and 67W fast charging support. In the meanwhile, a Xiaomi smartphone with model number 2112123AC has been spotted on China's 3C certification website, hinting at the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone from the Chinese tech giant.

In a series of posts on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, notable tipster Digital Chat Station claims Xiaomi is working on developing two smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and one will be launched under the Redmi brand name.

Tipped specifications include a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 5,000mAh battery paired with 67W fast charging and 33W fast wireless charging support, JBL speakers, and an X-axis motor.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) also shared the 3C listing for a Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2112123AC. The listing suggests that the upcoming smartphone will have 5G connectivity and get 67W fast charging support. The 3C listing doesn't mention if this certification is for a Xiaomi- or a Redmi-branded smartphone.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, 3C
Satvik Khare
JioPhone Next Comes Preloaded With Device Lock 'Feature' to Avoid Payment Defaults

