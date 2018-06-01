Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Y2 in India at an selfie-focused smartphone launch event in New Delhi on June 7, for which it has already sent invites. Just a week ahead of the launch, Amazon has now listed a new smartphone launch from Xiaomi on the same day on its website. The page does not reveal which Xiaomi smartphone is going to launch, but the teasers published alongside match the launch invite and once again emphasise the 'Y' - pointing to the India variant of the Redmi S2 - expected to be called the Redmi Y2. Amazon has started taking 'Notify Me' registrations and you can head here to register.

The Amazon listing also confirms that the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be exclusive to the online website. It also teases that the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon processor, selfie LED light, dual rear camera, and fingerprint sensor. All this points to the launch of the Redmi Y2, set to be the successor to the Redmi Y1, which was launched in November with selfie-centric features, including an LED selfie-light.

Instead of bringing an all-new model, Xiaomi is expected to bring the Redmi S2 to the Indian market as the Redmi Y2. The Redmi S2 was Xiaomi's first smartphone in the Redmi S-series, and it debuted in China last month.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage is priced in China at CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 10,600), while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 13,700). The price tag for the Redmi Y2 in India is not yet official.

Redmi S2/Redmi Y2 specifications

We expect the Redmi Y2 to sport the same specifications as the Redmi S2. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi S2 runs Android-based MIUI 9 and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with a 70.8 percent NTSC colour gamut. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM, and has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. It also features a soft light flash module. There are two storage options - 32GB and 64GB - that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) via a dedicated slot. The Redmi S2 also has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port and packs a 3080mAh battery.

