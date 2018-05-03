Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Launch Expected on May 10

 
03 May 2018
Xiaomi Redmi S2 Launch Expected on May 10

Photo Credit: SvetAndroida

Highlights

  • Xiaomi posted a teaser on its official Weibo account
  • The phone might be exclusive to Suning.com in China
  • An India launch is also expected

Redmi S2 is all set to be Xiaomi's upcoming budget smartphone as the Chinese phone maker has teased the phone's launch slated for May 10. The teaser shows a man descending into what is seemingly a Suning.com stadium, with the 'S' word written in large on the said parachute. As rumours and teasers have revealed in the past, this is expected to be the upcoming Redmi S2 that might be exclusive to Suning.com in China. Photos from previous rumours suggest a design similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Mi 6X.

This update was revealed by Xiaomi in a post on Weibo. Previously, Xiaomi had posted yet another teaser that showed off the letter 'S' in red and blue paint. Further, the Redmi S2 was also spotted with high-resolution product shots at the opening of a Mi Store in Czech Republic.

Prior to that, the smartphone went through the usual TENAA and 3C certification treatment in China that hinted at an impending launch in the country. While China will witness the unveiling next week, an India launch is also in the pipeline if rumours are to be believed.

Redmi S2 rumoured specifications

As per previous leaks and sightings, the Redmi will run MIUI 9 on top of Android Oreo out-of-the-box. It is said to sport a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is suggested to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC - paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

Other specifications include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a vertical dual camera rear setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera might get a 16-megapixel sensor, and the handset is expected to be backed by a 3080mAh battery.

Comments

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Launch Expected on May 10
 
 

JBL GO Speaker
