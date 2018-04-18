Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi S2 With Dual Camera, Face Unlock Reportedly Set to Launch in India

  hindi
, 18 April 2018
Xiaomi Redmi S2 With Dual Camera, Face Unlock Reportedly Set to Launch in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Highlights

  • Specs and features of the Redmi S2 has surfaced online
  • Redmi S2's camera may come with facial recognition technology
  • Phone may sport dual cameras with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors

All eyes are set on the Mi 6X smartphone launch event that Xiaomi has scheduled on April 19. While this smartphone may later arrive in India with the moniker Mi A2, another new smartphone - Redmi S2 - might make its way into the market soon. In 2018, the Chinese company unleashed Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Redmi 5 in India. And, in China, it has recently launched the Redmi Note 5 and Mi MIX 2S. However, Xiaomi will reportedly launch the Redmi S2 handset in both the countries, at least, though it is not yet known in which other countries the Redmi S2 will be released.

A XDA Developers report has revealed the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi S2 based on firmware files obtained by Funky Huawei of FunkyHuawei.club. According to the files, the smartphone will sport a HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. However, the size of the display is unknown, as of now. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Mi A1, Mi Max 2, and more. The firmware files also suggest one 16GB inbuilt storage variant of the handset. There is also no information available on how much RAM the Redmi S2 will be equipped with.

Coming to optics, the smartphone is expected to have a dual camera setup 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor or the 12-megapixel OmniVision OV12A10 sensor as the primary sensor, according to the report. It will also have a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 secondary sensor. The smartphone could have a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 sensor on the front camera. The highlight of the cameras will be the presence of EIS, Portrait mode, and Face Unlock.

Other specifications of the Redmi S2, revealed in the report, include a 3080mAh battery and Android Oreo support. There is no information on the release date of the smartphone, but the report says that the firmware files explicitly mention the Chinese and Indian markets are the release regions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

BioWare Admits to Mass Effect: Andromeda Plot Issues, Pledges Focus on Story for Anthem
Huawei to Launch Its First 5G Smartphone in 2019
Xiaomi Redmi S2 With Dual Camera, Face Unlock Reportedly Set to Launch in India
 
 

Ebay - Fastest Finger (Saves) First!
