Technology News
loading

Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Get a Price Hike as Increased GST Rate Comes Into Effect

No, this is not an April Fool’s joke. Now that the increased GST rate is in effect, the price of Xiaomi's phones has also gone up.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 1 April 2020 11:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Get a Price Hike as Increased GST Rate Comes Into Effect

Xiaomi price hike is already reflecting for some phones on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Xiaomi will hike the price of Mi, Redmi, and Poco phones
  • The official Xiaomi India website will soon reflect the revised prices
  • GST Council has raised the GST rate on phones by 50 percent

GST Council had raised the taxation rate on mobile phones in India from 12 to 18 percent last month. The increased GST slab on mobile phones has come into effect today, which means the asking price of phones will go up as well. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce that price of the company's phones in India has been increased with immediate effect. It must be noted that the price increment is applicable across the complete portfolio of Mi, Redmi, and Poco-branded phones offered by the company in India.

Jain's tweet mentions that Xiaomi follows a rule of not making a profit of more than 5 percent from its hardware products, but the surge in GST rate left the company with no other choice but to hike the price of its phones in India. We have reached out to Xiaomi regarding the price hike on all phones it offers, and will update this story when we hear back.

 

 

As of now, the increased pricing structure is already visible on Flipkart. The Poco X2, whose 6GB + 128GB model earlier used to cost Rs. 16,999, is now listed at Rs. 17,999. The price of Redmi K20's 6GB + 64GB version has been increased by Rs. 2,000 on Flipkart, while the Redmi K20 Pro's asking price has also gone up by the same margin for its 6GB + 128GB variant.

We couldn't check the revised pricing of the aforementioned Xiaomi phones on Amazon, since they are listed as “currently unavailable” on the platform. We'll soon get more clarity as the new pricing structure will soon go live on the official Xiaomi India website. At the time of writing this story, Xiaomi's website is yet to reflect the changes. We also expect rival smartphone makers to reveal a revised pricing structure for their offerings soon.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, Redmi, Poco
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Zoom Under Scrutiny in the US Over Privacy Concerns, Porn Hacks

Related Stories

Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Get a Price Hike as Increased GST Rate Comes Into Effect
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  2. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  3. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 95 Prepaid Recharge With 56 Days Validity
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. COVID-19 Test Now Available for Booking Online via Practo
  7. WhatsApp Moves Closer to Letting You Use Same Number on Multiple Phones
  8. Zoom Under Scrutiny in the US Over Privacy Concerns, Porn Hacks
  9. Trance, Rocketman, 4 More Shots Please, and More on Prime Video in April
  10. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Get a Price Hike as Increased GST Rate Comes Into Effect
  2. Zoom Under Scrutiny in the US Over Privacy Concerns, Porn Hacks
  3. WWE, Sony India Bringing WWE Network to SonyLIV
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Spotted in Development Again, Delete Messages Feature May Get a New Name
  5. Facebook Feature Lets People Reach Out for Help in Pandemic
  6. Xerox Ends Hostile Bid to Buy HP Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty
  7. Vivo S6 With 5G Support, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Supply FDA-Approved Ventilators Free of Cost to Hospitals
  9. Marriott Reveals Data Breach That Could Have Impacted 5.2 Million Customers
  10. Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL Discontinued in the US: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com