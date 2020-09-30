Technology News
loading

Redmi Phones With Snapdragon 750G, Snapdragon 865 SoC in Development, Claims Tipster

The rumoured Redmi phones are said to pack large LCD screens.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 September 2020 14:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Phones With Snapdragon 750G, Snapdragon 865 SoC in Development, Claims Tipster

Mi 10T Lite 5G may be rebranded as the Redmi Note 10 5G

Highlights
  • Xiaomi tipped to bring Redmi phones with Snapdragon 750G/ 865 SoC
  • These could be part of the Redmi Note 10 5G series
  • Xiaomi has not shared any information on Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi may soon launch smartphones with Snapdragon 750G SoC and Snapdragon 865 SoC, a known tipster has claimed on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The tipster says that these smartphones will come with large LCD screens and large batteries. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on Redmi phones with these processors, but rumours suggest that these may be part of the Redmi Note 10 5G series. A report states that the company is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 series phones next month.

As per the post by prolific tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo, Xiaomi phones with Snapdragon 750G SoC and Snapdragon 865 SoC may soon be launched under Redmi branding. These phones will come with large batteries and high refresh rate LCD displays. Beyond this, the tipster has not shared any other information about the rumoured Redmi phones.

A report by Gizmochina claims that these Redmi phones may be part of the Redmi Note 10 5G series, rumoured to be the follow up to the Redmi Note 9 series that launched in April this year. The report mentions that the rumoured Redmi phone with the Snapdragon 750G could be a rebranded Mi 10T Lite 5G, and it could be called the Redmi Note 10 5G. As of now, there is no confirmation on the Mi 10T Lite, but Xiaomi will be revealing its Mi 10T series today, September 30, at 5:30pm IST through a virtual event.

Back in July, a phone named Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 was spotted on AI Benchmark website with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G SoC, therefore, it is unclear which processor will be powering the Redmi Note 10.

An older report by Gizmochina adds that there might be a 4G variant of the Redmi Note 10 as well as it was allegedly spotted on China's MIIT certification website with model number M2010J19SC and 4G support.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 9 Goes on Open Sale in India via Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Redmi Phones With Snapdragon 750G, Snapdragon 865 SoC in Development, Claims Tipster
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7i India Launch Set for October 7
  2. Redmi Note 9 Goes on Open Sale in India via Mi.com
  3. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launching Today: How to Watch
  4. Oppo Reno 4F With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch on October 12
  5. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21 Getting Full One UI 2.1 Updates: Report
  7. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon
  9. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
  10. WhatsApp Android Beta Update Brings Redesigned Storage Usage Section
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7
  2. Redmi Phones With Snapdragon 750G, Snapdragon 865 SoC in Development, Claims Tipster
  3. Google Europe Android Search Auction: Bing, PrivacyWall, Info.com Win Big
  4. Redmi Note 9 Goes on Open Sale in India via Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  5. Microsoft Translator Adds Support For Assamese, Now Translates 12 Indian Languages
  6. Borat Sequel to Release in October on Amazon Prime Video Worldwide: Report
  7. Google Messages Testing Categories for Better SMS Filtering: Reports
  8. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch With 28 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  9. WhatsApp Android Beta Update Brings Redesigned Storage Usage Section to Testers
  10. Oppo A93 Confirmed to Launch on October 6, Design Details Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com