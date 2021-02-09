Xiaomi announced that it has shipped over 200 million Redmi Note series phones globally. The company, citing the figures from Xiaomi Data Center, shared the development through the Redmi India account on Twitter. The first Redmi Note series phone was launched back in 2014. Since then, the company has consistently released Redmi Note series phones with the Redmi Note 9 series being the latest. The Redmi Note 10 series has been in the news for quite some time now and is expected to debut in the first quarter of this year.

Xiaomi has launched phones in its Redmi Note series consistently every year since 2014. The Redmi Note 2 and the Redmi Note 3 debuted in 2015, while the Redmi Note 4 released in 2016. Then came the Redmi Note 5A in 2017, followed by the Redmi Note 5 in early 2018. The Redmi Note 6 series debuted the same year and was followed by the Redmi Note 7 series in early 2019. The company also launched the Redmi Note 8 series in the same year. The Redmi Note 9 series debuted in 2020.

The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to debut in the first quarter of this year. Recently, the Redmi Note 10 allegedly received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification after being spotted on several other certification websites. The series is expected to include a Redmi Note 10 Pro as well. It is possible that the Redmi Note 10 series is launched later this month. The company, however, has not shared a launch date yet.

