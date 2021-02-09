Technology News
Xiaomi Says Over 200 Million Redmi Note Series Phones Shipped

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the latest Redmi Note 10 series phones later this month.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 February 2021 14:59 IST
Xiaomi Says Over 200 Million Redmi Note Series Phones Shipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 9T was launched in the European market earlier this year

Highlights
  • Redmi Note series has seen consistent launches since 2014
  • Xiaomi says 200 million Redmi Note phones shipped globally
  • Redmi Note 10 series is expected to launch in February 2021

Xiaomi announced that it has shipped over 200 million Redmi Note series phones globally. The company, citing the figures from Xiaomi Data Center, shared the development through the Redmi India account on Twitter. The first Redmi Note series phone was launched back in 2014. Since then, the company has consistently released Redmi Note series phones with the Redmi Note 9 series being the latest. The Redmi Note 10 series has been in the news for quite some time now and is expected to debut in the first quarter of this year.

Redmi Note series that started with the Redmi Note has shipped over 200 million units globally, according to Xiaomi. Redmi India shared this milestone on Twitter, adding that it is a testament to Redmi Note being the most loved series in the world. The company only shared an overall number and not individual figures for each generation in the Redmi Note series. Currently, the company is on its ninth generation and will soon be launching the Redmi Note 10 series.

Xiaomi has launched phones in its Redmi Note series consistently every year since 2014. The Redmi Note 2 and the Redmi Note 3 debuted in 2015, while the Redmi Note 4 released in 2016. Then came the Redmi Note 5A in 2017, followed by the Redmi Note 5 in early 2018. The Redmi Note 6 series debuted the same year and was followed by the Redmi Note 7 series in early 2019. The company also launched the Redmi Note 8 series in the same year. The Redmi Note 9 series debuted in 2020.

The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to debut in the first quarter of this year. Recently, the Redmi Note 10 allegedly received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification after being spotted on several other certification websites. The series is expected to include a Redmi Note 10 Pro as well. It is possible that the Redmi Note 10 series is launched later this month. The company, however, has not shared a launch date yet.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vineet Washington
