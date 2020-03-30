Technology News
Xiaomi Redmi Note Series Phone Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 5G Connectivity: Report

The mysterious Redmi Note series phone supports 22.5W fast charging as seen in the 3C listing.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 March 2020 14:40 IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note Series Phone Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 5G Connectivity: Report

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi K30 4G might be delisted soon

Highlights
  • Xiaomi might come out with a budget friendly 5G phone
  • It is expected to be part of the Redmi Note series
  • The 3C listing of the Xiaomi phone shows 22.5W fast charging support

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi seems to be working on another 5G phone as per a puported listing on certification website 3C, which is a Chinese regulatory body. The phone with model number M2002J9E is expected to be part of the Redmi Note lineup. The listing shows support for 5G connectivity, as well as some specifications of the charging speed. Another leak seems to suggest that the Redmi K30 will be replaced by a 5G phone from the Redmi Note series and also hints at the price range.

The listing on China Compulsory Certification website, also known as 3C, was shared by GSMArena. It states the phone with model number M2002J9E has support for 5G. It also states that the phone will have support for 10.0VDC 2.25A charging which suggests a maximum charging speed of 22.5W. There is no other information available for this phone. Unfortunately, we could not verify the 3C listing.

According to a post by known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo, Xiaomi may replace its Redmi K30 with a new 5G phone that might be priced in the CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) to CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 15,900) range. The post also pointed out that the Redmi K30 4G variant will be delisted. The tipster then went on to state the different price ranges for Xiaomi phones including the current Redmi K30 5G, which is priced between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 21,200) andCNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 31,800), the Xiaomi 10-series that is in the CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 42,500) to CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 63,700) range, and the Xiaomi Mix series that is in the CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 53,100) to CNY 7,000 (roughly Rs. 74,300) range.

With the rumoured price range of CNY 1,000 to CNY 1,500, Xiaomi seems to be working on a budget friendly 5G phone to add to its lineup.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note, Redmi K30 4G, Redmi K30 5G
