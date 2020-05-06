Redmi Note 8 series by the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is undoubtedly a popular smartphone series across the globe. Now, the Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain, has announced that the company has sold a total 30 million (3 crore) units of the Redmi Note 8 series worldwide since its launch in August 2019. Notably, Xiaomi had sold over a million units of Redmi Note 8 series in India, a month after its launch in October 2019. The Redmi Note 8 series includes the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones.

The announcement by Jain about the company's latest milestone came on Wednesday via a post on Twitter. The Xiaomi India Managing Director on Twitter also announced Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro giveaways.

#RedmiNote8 series: #1 Selling #Android #Smartphone in the World! ????



3 Crore (= 30M) UNITS SOLD. ????



Let's celebrate! ???? RT with #ILoveRedmiNote and tell me why you love this BEAST!



???? 1500 RTs & I'll #giveaway a RN8

???? 3000 RTs & I'll give a RN8 & #RedmiNote8Pro#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zInqTgMtxM — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 6, 2020

In December, Xiaomi had claimed that the company sold over 10 million units of Redmi Note 8 series globally since its launch in August 2019. The 10 million units sale mark was achieved a month faster compared to the amount of time the Redmi Note 7 took to hit the 10 million units sale mark since the phone's initial launch, according to Xiaomi.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones are equally popular in India. Xiaomi last year had said that the company was able to sell over a million units of Redmi Note 8 series in just one month after the launch of the series in the country. Notably, Xiaomi in March stated that its Redmi brand has sold over 110 million units of Redmi Note series worldwide since its launch in 2014 till the fourth quarter of 2019.

To recall, the Redmi Note 8 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM along with four rear cameras. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the smartphone is currently priced at Rs. 10,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone is equipped with more advanced quad rear cameras and it is currently priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.