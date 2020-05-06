Technology News
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sail Past 30 Million-Unit Sales Globally, Xiaomi India Chief Reveals

Redmi Note 8 series was launched in August 2019, and includes the popular Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 6 May 2020 15:07 IST
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sail Past 30 Million-Unit Sales Globally, Xiaomi India Chief Reveals

Photo Credit: Twitter / @manukumarjain

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro come with quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 was launched in August and came to India in October 2019
  • The Note 8 series includes Redmi Note 8 Pro as well
  • 1 million units of Redmi Note 8 series were sold in India in November

Redmi Note 8 series by the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is undoubtedly a popular smartphone series across the globe. Now, the Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain, has announced that the company has sold a total 30 million (3 crore) units of the Redmi Note 8 series worldwide since its launch in August 2019. Notably, Xiaomi had sold over a million units of Redmi Note 8 series in India, a month after its launch in October 2019. The Redmi Note 8 series includes the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones.

The announcement by Jain about the company's latest milestone came on Wednesday via a post on Twitter. The Xiaomi India Managing Director on Twitter also announced Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro giveaways.

In December, Xiaomi had claimed that the company sold over 10 million units of Redmi Note 8 series globally since its launch in August 2019. The 10 million units sale mark was achieved a month faster compared to the amount of time the Redmi Note 7 took to hit the 10 million units sale mark since the phone's initial launch, according to Xiaomi.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones are equally popular in India. Xiaomi last year had said that the company was able to sell over a million units of Redmi Note 8 series in just one month after the launch of the series in the country. Notably, Xiaomi in March stated that its Redmi brand has sold over 110 million units of Redmi Note series worldwide since its launch in 2014 till the fourth quarter of 2019.

To recall, the Redmi Note 8 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM along with four rear cameras. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the smartphone is currently priced at Rs. 10,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone is equipped with more advanced quad rear cameras and it is currently priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Redmi, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
