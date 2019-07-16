Xiaomi is planning to add a new colour variant to the well-received Redmi Note 7 series of phones. After teasing the arrival of a new shade for the Redmi Note 7 series, the company has today shared the photo of a Redmi Note 7 series phone flaunting a glossy white finish on the rear panel. The new colour option has a subtle vertical texture with a glossy surface, but misses out on the colourful gradient design that can be seen on the Mi CC9 and the Mi CC9e's White Lover colour option .

The official Redmi Weibo account teased yesterday that a new colour variant for the Redmi Note 7 series is on its way. Earlier today, Xiaomi shared the first look at the new colour variant that will soon make its way to the shelves. The glossy white surface finish of the new Redmi Note 7 series colour variant looks understated and lacks the gaudy gradient elements we've seen on the Mi CC9 and the Mi CC9e that change colour when light falls on the rear panel at different angles.

However, Xiaomi is yet to name the new white colour variant of the Redmi Note 7 series phones. Instead, the company has asked fans to come up with a name for the new colour variant. Xiaomi will then cherry-pick one of the suggestions as the official name for the new hue, and will reward the winner with a Redmi suitcase.

Currently, the Redmi Note 7 comes in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Ruby Red colour options, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro can be purchased in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black variants. As of now, it is not clear whether the Redmi Note 7 series' white colour variant will only be limited to China, or if it will make it to other markets like India as well.