Redmi Note 7 series is proving to be yet another winner for the company, at least that's what the sales figures say. Xiaomi has today announced that the Redmi Note 7 series, which consists of the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro, has crossed the milestone of 4 million units sold globally as of March 29. Last month, Xiaomi's CEO revealed that the company was expecting to touch the 4 million mark by the end of March, and as he predicted, the company has reached the global sales target for the Redmi Note 7 series in the specified time frame.

The Redmi Note 7 series has received a very enthusiastic response, and in our review, we found the Redmi Note 7 (Review) and the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) to be great smartphones in their respective price brackets. Xiaomi originally set a target of selling around 1 million Redmi Note 7 units within a month following its launch in China, and successfully achieved it too, in three weeks. Following the launch of the Redmi Note 7 duo in India as well, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that the company expects to sell around 4 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series smartphones globally by the end of March, a milestone that the company now claims to have achieved as of March 29.

Talking about the Redmi Note 7 series' performance in India, the Redmi Note 7 Pro went out of stock ‘in seconds' in its first flash sale, and the Redmi Note 7's stocks have been depleting quickly as well. The next sale of both the smartphones in India will be live today on Flipkart and Mi.com, and will start at 12pm IST.

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 48-megapixel primary rear camera assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor, and is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 7 draws power from the Snapdragon 660 SoC and also packs a dual rear camera set-up consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.