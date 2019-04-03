Technology News

Redmi Note 7 Series Sold 4 Million Units Globally by the End of March: Xiaomi

03 April 2019
Redmi Note 7 Series Sold 4 Million Units Globally by the End of March: Xiaomi

A combined 4 million units of Redmi Note 7 series have been sold globally by March 29, claims Xiaomi

Highlights

A million units of Redmi Note 7 were sold in just three weeks

Redmi Note 7 Pro was sold out in seconds in its first sale in India

The Redmi Note 7 has received a positive response as well

Redmi Note 7 series is proving to be yet another winner for the company, at least that's what the sales figures say. Xiaomi has today announced that the Redmi Note 7 series, which consists of the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro, has crossed the milestone of 4 million units sold globally as of March 29. Last month, Xiaomi's CEO revealed that the company was expecting to touch the 4 million mark by the end of March, and as he predicted, the company has reached the global sales target for the Redmi Note 7 series in the specified time frame.

The Redmi Note 7 series has received a very enthusiastic response, and in our review, we found the Redmi Note 7 (Review) and the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) to be great smartphones in their respective price brackets. Xiaomi originally set a target of selling around 1 million Redmi Note 7 units within a month following its launch in China, and successfully achieved it too, in three weeks. Following the launch of the Redmi Note 7 duo in India as well, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that the company expects to sell around 4 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series smartphones globally by the end of March, a milestone that the company now claims to have achieved as of March 29.

Talking about the Redmi Note 7 series' performance in India, the Redmi Note 7 Pro went out of stock ‘in seconds' in its first flash sale, and the Redmi Note 7's stocks have been depleting quickly as well. The next sale of both the smartphones in India will be live today on Flipkart and Mi.com, and will start at 12pm IST.

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 48-megapixel primary rear camera assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor, and is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 7 draws power from the Snapdragon 660 SoC and also packs a dual rear camera set-up consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Comments

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.2GHz
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar
Redmi Note 7 Series Sold 4 Million Units Globally by the End of March: Xiaomi
Honor 9N
