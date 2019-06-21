Technology News
Redmi Note 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Game Turbo Mode via MIUI Update

There is no word when Game Turbo Mode will make its way to the Indian variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 12:23 IST
Redmi Note 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Game Turbo Mode via MIUI Update

Game Turbo mode enhances gaming performance and also keeps distracting notifications at bay.

Highlights
  • Game Turbo mode’s rollout has commenced via an MIUI update
  • Game Turbo mode recently arrived on the Poco F1 as well
  • Redmi K20 Pro comes with an upgraded version called Game Turbo 2.0

Xiaomi is bringing its Game Turbo mode to more low-end phones. The company's in-house resource optimisation technology for boosting gaming performance is coming to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Game Turbo mode will arrive on the Redmi Note 7 Pro via an MIUI update, and will help boost the CPU and GPU performance of the phone to enhance the gaming experience. The update began rolling out on June 18, but so far, it appears to be only available for the phone's China variant and is yet to make its way to other markets.

The official Weibo account of the Redmi sub-brand revealed via a post that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will get an MIUI update starting June 18 that will bring Game Turbo mode to the phone. Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi, also shared on Weibo that the Game Turbo mode will arrive via an update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and that it improves game performance by enhancing properties like touch sensitivity and brightness. But it appears that the MIUI update being talked about is only available for the China variant of the phone and is yet to be released in other markets, including India.

The company recently brought the Game Turbo mode to the Poco F1 via an MIUI update, and introduced an enhanced version of it called Game Turbo 2.0 on the Redmi K20 Pro. We have reached out to Xiaomi with regards to the arrival of Game Turbo mode on the Redmi Note 7 Pro's Indian variant and will update the story as soon as we receive a response.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro boots Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC ticking alongside up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In the imaging department, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Game Turbo Mode, MIUI
Nadeem Sarwar
Redmi Note 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Game Turbo Mode via MIUI Update
6GB RAM
