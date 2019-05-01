Technology News
Redmi Note 7 MIUI 10.3.5.0 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Android Security Patch: Reports

MIUI 10.3.5.0 said to keep the lock screen intact after the face unlock feature has done the security check.

1 May 2019
Photo Credit: adiwin13 / Mi.com Forum

Redmi Note 7 MIUI 10 update is being rolled out via the stable channel

Highlights
  • MIUI 10.3.5.0 fixes call bubble-notification icon overlap issue
  • It allows users to restrict notification shade activity on lock screen
  • There are also some optimisations for the face unlock feature

Redmi Note 7 has started receiving a new update which brings a host of features such as new modes for AI camera, floating windows for calls while gaming, and more control over notifications among others, according to user reports. In addition to the new features, the MIUI v10.3.5.0.PFGMIXM upgrades the Android security patch to March 2019. The new MIUI 10 update also brings optimisations for the face unlock feature and also fixes a ton of system issues associated with features such as notification, battery information, camera, and lock screen among others, user reports add.

MIUI 10.3.5.0 software update features

Starting with the new features reported as arriving with the new MIUI update, the most notable one is the upgrade to April Android security patch. As for the camera, the latest MIUI build for the Redmi Note 7 introduces new modes for the AI camera, but there is no specific information about the same in the changelog shared by users. It is worth mentioning here that the Redmi Note 7 received an update last month which brought support for the Enhanced Low Light Mode. A glitch that caused the camera app to shut down automatically when it was closed and opened in video mode has also been addressed.

Coming back to the MIUI v10.3.5.0.PFGMIXM update for the Redmi Note 7, it is said to now keep the phone on the lock screen even after the face unlock feature has unlocked the device. Additionally, the efficiency of the face unlock feature has been improved. Moreover, users can now restrict the notification shade from opening on the lock screen. Lastly, users can now choose to see floating windows for incoming calls while gaming.

Aside from the new features, the update has also introduced a redesigned start page in the Mi Cloud app, as per user reports. Also, a tonne of other software issues such as incorrect notification badges, absence of low battery warning while the device was being used in landscape mode, and call bubble overlapping with the notification icons have been fixed.

Like all stable MIUI 10 software updates, the new MIUI v10.3.5.0 update is available via Mi Updater app on the phone. To update your Redmi Note 7 now, head over to the app to check if the update is available for your phone. 

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

MIUI 10 Update, Redmi Note 7, MIUI 10.3.5.0.PFGMIXM, Xiaomi
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Facebook Joins Research on Social Media Impact on Elections
Uber Quizzed on Growth at IPO Roadshow in London
