Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India are finally receiving the Android 10 update. However, the update brings MIUI 11, and not MIUI 12. Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S users are also reported to be receiving the update. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S update is said to bring the August 2020 security patch alongside, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro is reported to bring the July 2020 Android security patch. There is no clarity on the MIUI 12 rollout roadmap for India, although Xiaomi is set to make announcements regarding the same today.

The Android 10-based MIUI 11 update is reportedly heading to Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S units in India. Users in the country have taken to Twitter to reveal that they have indeed started receiving the update. For Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S users, the update begun in July, but it was reportedly pulled back due to unknown reasons. The rollout has now recommenced, and the version to look out for is 11.0.3.0.QFGINXM. This new update comes with the August 2020 Android security patch, and the OTA rollout may happen in stages.

For Redmi Note 7 Pro users, the version rolling out is V11.0.2.0.QFHINXM. Based on screenshots shared by users on Twitter, this update comes with the dated July 2020 Android security patch, and its size is a hefty 2GB. This is also rolling out in batches, and it may be a while before all users are able to see it on their devices. The development of all of these updates was first reported by PiunikaWeb.

If you haven't already received a notification, you can check for the update manually in Settings > System Update to see if you've received it. The Redmi Note 7 Pro device in our possession hasn't received the update yet. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi regarding confirmation and the nature of these updates. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Ensure that you install the update over a strong Wi-Fi connection and with at least 80 percent battery charge. Also, to be doubly secure, its good to do a data backup before beginning the installation process.

Xiaomi is set to make announcements regarding MIUI 12 rollout in India today. The company will likely announce the list of eligible devices, and we may get more clarity on whether the Redmi Note 7 series will get MIUI 12 or not.

