Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro Receiving Android 10 Based MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports

Redmi Note 7 Pro users are receiving Android 10 update with the version number V11.0.2.0.QFHINXM.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 August 2020 12:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports

Redmi Note 7 series is finally receiving the Android 10 update, but it is still based on MIUI 11

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 users are receiving the August 2020 patch alongside
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro users are receiving the July 2020 patch
  • The size of the Redmi Note 7 Pro update is listed to be 2GB

Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India are finally receiving the Android 10 update. However, the update brings MIUI 11, and not MIUI 12. Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S users are also reported to be receiving the update. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S update is said to bring the August 2020 security patch alongside, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro is reported to bring the July 2020 Android security patch. There is no clarity on the MIUI 12 rollout roadmap for India, although Xiaomi is set to make announcements regarding the same today.

The Android 10-based MIUI 11 update is reportedly heading to Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S units in India. Users in the country have taken to Twitter to reveal that they have indeed started receiving the update. For Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S users, the update begun in July, but it was reportedly pulled back due to unknown reasons. The rollout has now recommenced, and the version to look out for is 11.0.3.0.QFGINXM. This new update comes with the August 2020 Android security patch, and the OTA rollout may happen in stages.

For Redmi Note 7 Pro users, the version rolling out is V11.0.2.0.QFHINXM. Based on screenshots shared by users on Twitter, this update comes with the dated July 2020 Android security patch, and its size is a hefty 2GB. This is also rolling out in batches, and it may be a while before all users are able to see it on their devices. The development of all of these updates was first reported by PiunikaWeb.

If you haven't already received a notification, you can check for the update manually in Settings > System Update to see if you've received it. The Redmi Note 7 Pro device in our possession hasn't received the update yet. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi regarding confirmation and the nature of these updates. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Ensure that you install the update over a strong Wi-Fi connection and with at least 80 percent battery charge. Also, to be doubly secure, its good to do a data backup before beginning the installation process.

Xiaomi is set to make announcements regarding MIUI 12 rollout in India today. The company will likely announce the list of eligible devices, and we may get more clarity on whether the Redmi Note 7 series will get MIUI 12 or not.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7s, MIUI 11, Android 10, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Classroom to Support More Indic Languages, Offer Features to Track Student Work Virtually
OnePlus TV Models Now Available via Company’s Own Online Store Oneplus.in

Related Stories

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  5. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  6. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  7. Xiaomi’s Latest Mi TV Features a 55-Inch Transparent OLED Panel
  8. Oppo A6 May Launch in India as Successor to Oppo A5 Next Month: Report
  9. Redmi Note 7 Series Getting Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Onyx Black Colour Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Beats $50 Million Lawsuit by Genius Over Scraping Song Lyrics
  2. Google Rolls Out New Features to Assist Students With Homework
  3. OnePlus TV Models Now Available via Company’s Own Online Store Oneplus.in
  4. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  5. Google Classroom to Support More Indic Languages, Offer Features to Track Student Work Virtually
  6. Facebook’s Enforcement on Suicide, Child Nudity Posts Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic
  7. Xiaomi Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand, Mi Smart Tracking Charging Pad, Mi Car Charger Launched
  8. TikTok's US Ban Could Cut It Off From App Stores, Advertisers: White House Document
  9. Xbox Series X Global Launch Confirmed for November
  10. Halo Infinite Delayed, New Release Date to Be in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com