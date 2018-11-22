NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2: Price, Specifications Compared

, 22 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2: Price, Specifications Compared

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is compared with the Xiaomi Mi A2

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with dual front and back cameras
  • Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC
  • Both the phones sport rear fingerprint scanners

Xiaomi has just released the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in India after making it official in Thailand last month. The smartphone has quite a few highlights, the big ones being that it runs on MIUI 10 out-of-the-box, and that it sports dual front and back cameras. The device is a decent upgrade from its predecessor Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The company recently also released the Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone in India, its stock Android offering, and made its 6GB RAM variant available just last month.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is slightly more expensive than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in India, but they both fall under the Rs. 20,000 price bracket. We pit the two against each other to see which one fares better, at least on paper.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2 price

The new entrant Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 15,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Colour options of the Redmi Note 6 Pro are Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold. It will go on sale in India starting 12pm IST (Noon) on November 23, Friday, exclusively via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores as part of the company's 'Black Friday Sale'. Launch offers include Rs. 2,400 Jio Instant Cashback and up to 6TB of Jio data.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review

Only for the Black Friday Sale, the company is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro - bringing the prices down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999. HDFC Bank is also offering a Rs. 500 instant discount if the smartphone is purchased during the Black Friday sale using its credit/ debit cards, as well as on EMI transactions.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India in August, and its price started from Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The smartphone has been made available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options. During the Diwali sale, Xiaomi was offering both the devices for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 17,999 respectively. Last week, Xiaomi reduced the price of the Mi A2 by Rs. 1,000, and it now retails for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999 respectively on Amazon India. The company says that the price cut was possible due to the price reduction of some of its component costs.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

Possibly the biggest difference between the two is the software. The Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and the Mi A2 runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Xiaomi Mi A2 is part of the Android One program, and therefore brings along the promised regular two years of software and security updates from Google. The Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a larger 6.26-inch display possibly because of the more screen real estate thanks to the notch. In comparison, the Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch display without a notch, and considerable chin on the top and bottom of the display. Both the phones' display sports a 1080p resolution, and offers 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The REdmi variant is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, while the Mi A2 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro offers 64GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot. The Mi A2, on the other hand, offers 64GB and 128GB internal storage options, but lacks a microSD card slot for expansion. Coming to the camera, both the devices sport a vertically stacked dual camera setup at the back. The Redmi Note 6 Pro sports In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - coupled with f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size - and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor (with 1.8-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 also sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor in the primary camera, featuring 1.25-micron pixels with an f/1.75 aperture. It uses a 20-megapixel IMX376 sensor as the secondary rear camera, with 2-micron pixels, 4-in-1 Super Pixel tech, and f/1.75 aperture. The rear camera setup also features a flash module. On the front, the Mi A2 bears the same 20-megapixel sensor, complete with a soft-light flash module.

While the Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery, the Mi A2 packs a smaller 3,000mAh battery. Both the smartphones sport a rear fingerprint scanner and support dual-SIM slots.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A2 comparison

  Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Xiaomi Mi A2
Xiaomi Mi A2
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
Dimensions (mm)157.91 x 76.38 x 8.26158.70 x 75.40 x 7.30
Battery capacity (mAh)40003000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingQuick Charge 3.0-
Wireless chargingNo-
ColoursBlack, Blue, Rose GoldBlack, Gold, Lake Blue, Rose Gold
SAR value1.05-
Release date-July 2018
Launched in India-Yes
Weight (g)-168.00
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.265.99
Resolution1080x2280 pixels1080x2160 pixels
Aspect ratio19:918:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-403
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core (4x2.2GHz + 4x1.8GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 636Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Dedicated microSD slotNo-
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.4-micron) + 5-megapixel12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 20-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.0-micron)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYesDual LED
Front camera20-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.8-micron) + 2-megapixel20-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.0-micron)
Front flash-LED
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroidAndroid 8.1 Oreo
SkinMIUI-
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCNoYes
Micro-USBYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
USB OTG-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Ambient light sensor-Yes
Gyroscope-Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro PRice in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Mi A2 Price, Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Top Variant Will Sport a Ceramic Back: Report
iPhone XR Price Cut Planned by Japanese Wireless Carriers: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-Inch With 4K Display, HDR Support Launched
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  5. Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display
  6. OnePlus 6T Gets Optimised Image Processing and More With OxygenOS 9.0.6
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Camera Samples
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Confirmed to Sport Triple Cameras, Display Notch
  9. Google's Digital Wellbeing App Now Available for Select Android Pie Phones
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.