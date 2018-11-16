Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro is all set to launch in the Indian market at an event scheduled for November 22 in New Delhi. The Chinese phone maker has now revealed that the smartphone will be sold on Flipkart and Mi.com starting 12pm IST (Noon) on November 23, the day following the India launch. The phone will be sold as part of Xiaomi's first ever Black Friday sale, which follows the concept of Black Friday sales popular in the US. To recall, the new Redmi Note 6 Pro was first launched in Thailand back in September this year.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price, availability

Xiaomi has not yet announced Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India, and is expected to do that at the launch next week. However, with specifications similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, we can expect it to be priced in the Rs. 15,000-Rs. 20,000 price segment.

The phone was launched in Thailand at a price of THB 6,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. We can expect additional variants to make their way to the Indian market.

As for availability, landing pages on both Flipkart and Mi.com are now live that indicate November 23 to be the date for the Redmi Note 6 Pro first sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, the handset bears yet another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with AI face unlock. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging.

