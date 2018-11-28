Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today

Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi's latest smartphone in India, will be up for purchase in the country at 12pm today. The smartphone's second sale will be held simultaneously via Mi.com and Flipkart. The Redmi Note 6 Pro was first made available in Xiaomi's Black Friday Sale last week. To recall, the smartphone was originally unveiled in China in September and then launched in India earlier this month. The USP of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is its four camera setup — a dual rear camera setup and a dual front camera setup. The other key features of the Redmi Note 5 Pro successor include MIUI 10, a 6.26-inch display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, and more.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, while the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage goes up to Rs. 15,999. As mentioned, the phone will be available for purchase at 12pm via Flipkart and Mi.com. The new Xiaomi smartphone comes with Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options.

Notably, bundled offers on Mi.com include Rs. 2,200 cashback with Jio and a free 3-month Hungama Music subscription. On Flipkart, Redmi Note 6 Pro buyers can avail a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 2,334. Additionally, Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can avail an extra 5 percent discount.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro will not be available with the Rs. 1,000 discount that was a part of the company's Black Friday sale.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Some of the features include Dual Pixel Autofocus, EIS, AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0 (with Dynamic Bokeh, Light Trails, and Studio Lighting). At the front, there is yet another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time portrait preview), AI Beautify, as well as AI Scene Detection.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Also, the handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

