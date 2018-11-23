Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has now launched in India, and its first sale was conducted on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12pm IST (Noon). At the launch event, the company had said it would hold a Surprise sale the same day, the time of which would be revealed today. Now, Xiaomi has revealed that the second sale will be conducted at 3pm IST on Flipkart and Mi.com both. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, and packs a few upgrades over it, though several specifications remain the same. The Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on MIUI 10 out-of-the-box, and comes with dual cameras at the front and back.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale once again on Flipkart and Mi.com at 3pm IST. For those who missed out on buying the smartphone in the first sale, can again participate at 3pm IST. We expect the device to go out of stock real soon, so its recommended to fill in your address and payment details beforehand.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. However, on its first day of sales, called the Black Friday Sale by the company, the smartphone will have a Rs. 1,000 discount, bringing its price down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the two variants, correspondingly.



Also on the Black Friday Sale, HDFC Bank is offering a Rs. 500 instant discount for Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro buyers using its credit/ debit cards or opting for an EMI transaction. Other launch offers include Rs. 2,400 Jio Cashback on customers opting for a Rs. 299 plan (giving them 24 Rs. 100 vouchers). Jio subscribers will also have the option to get double data benefits on 4 recharges of Rs. 198 and plans, on device activation until June 2019. Overall, Jio is offering up to 6TB of data. Finally, the company will also be bundling an ultra-slim case in the box.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano), dual-4G VoLTE Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10, sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2: Price, Specifications Compared

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the bundled charger supports only up to 10W charging. Dimensions of the smartphone are 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weight is 182 grams.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.