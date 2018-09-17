Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications Tipped in Leaked Live Images

Why Spider-Man PS4's Open World Is the Best We've Seen in Years
Photo Credit: Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to be the Chinese phone maker's next offering in its affordable Redmi smartphone series. We have heard a lot of chatter around the smartphone in the rumour mill in the past, but now have a closer look at its details thanks to alleged live images of the smartphone and its retail box. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to sport a 6.26-inch Full Screen display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and possible 1080x2280 pixels resolution, which could mean that the Redmi Note 5 Pro could end up sporting a display notch.
Other specifications listed on the smartphone's protective film, as spotted on Reddit, reveal a dual selfie camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the back, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will allegedly sport a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary unit. The handset is expected to get a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for some sort of fast charging - our bet would be on Quick Charge 4.0. Additionally, we could expect USB Type-C on the smartphone, but Xiaomi might just stick with Micro-USB as it has with all of its recent Redmi-branded handsets.
Yet another leak, this time courtesy GlobeMobiles, gives us a look at what is supposed to be the back of a retail box of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. The box lists the above-mentioned specifications along with mentioning that the phone will be made available in a Black colour option and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration. A report from last month however claims that there will also be an entry-level 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option for users to choose from.
The same report from last month had alleged that the Redmi Note 6 Pro would be priced anywhere between EUR 200 and EUR 250 (Rs. 16,900 to Rs. 21,100) for European markets, and be launched with a cheaper price tag in other markets like India where the predecessor Redmi Note 5 Pro has a starting price tag of just Rs. 14,999. The Redmi Note 6 Pro could get a premium 6GB RAM variant in India and China, and be sold in Black, Blue, and Gold colour variants.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement