Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Sells Over 6 Lakh Units in Its First Sale in India

, 23 November 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in its first sale on Friday is claimed to have sold over 6 lakh units.

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999
  • However, during the Black Friday Sale, it has a Rs. 1,000 discount
  • HDFC is also offering a Rs. 500 discount on Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in its first sale on Friday is claimed to have sold over 6 lakh units. Called the Black Friday Sale, the Chinese company also offered discounts of Rs. 1,000 for this day only, apart from a Rs. 500 instant discount for buyers using HDFC credit or debit cards, or even HDFC EMI transactions. The sale was held on both Flipkart and Mi.com, apart from Mi Home stores, and the company will hold its next 'Surprise' sale at 3pm IST today. The same discounts will be available for the second sale.

"Mi Fans! We had 600,000+ units of 'Quad Camera all-rounder' for 1st sale. Went out of stock in mins on @Flipkart & http://Mi.com! If you did not manage to buy one, don't worry. We are getting more stock. Next sale @3pm today," tweeted Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched for Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant. However, as part of the sale, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is available for Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/ 64GB variant - with a sale price drop of Rs 1,000 respectively - only today, the company said in a statement.


The dual-SIM (Nano), dual-4G VoLTE Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10, sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the bundled charger supports only up to 10W charging. Dimensions of the smartphone are 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weight is 182 grams.

Written with inputs from IANS

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

